WATCH: Some advice from Gino D’Acampo on how to enjoy life the Italian way

By Lovin Media

June 7, 2022 at 5:27pm

It's all about life’s simple pleasures in Birra Moretti's new series, The Shared Table.

Produced in Ireland, this new series distills life down to the most simplistic of pleasures. Channeling the Italian ethos of Aperitivo which roughly translates as "opening up", Birra Moretti has created some truly memorable stories with interesting people.

Kicking off the series in style, Italian icon and celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo sits down at the table. As good natured as he appears on screen, D’Acampo regaled the table with some stimulating stories told with his quintessential vibrancy (hand gestures and all!). Out of this evening of storytelling, came the concept of the Shared Table, a video series that captures the magic of conversation and what can come out of time spent together.

Watch the clip below to see Gino remind us not to take life too seriously (and taught us how to pronounce an iconic Italian food correctly!):

This browser does not support the video element.

 

Each episode, you'll see a new guest act as host and lead a conversation that takes in the journey of their life, their inner passions and uncovers their own unique take on what makes up life's simple pleasures.

The table was set with excellent conversationalists. Unsurprisingly, comedian Patrick Kielty dispensed belly-laughs aplenty around the table while rising star Denise Chaila gave some incredible insights. Tune in to see their episodes on the Shared Table Series in partnership with Virgin Media Player in the coming weeks.

Please drink Birra Moretti responsibly.

