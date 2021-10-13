WATCH: We challenged James Kavanagh to create this delicious Philadelphia Stuffed French Toast recipe

We recently put James Kavanagh's cooking skills to the test with this quick and simple Philadelphia Stuffed French Toast recipe.

This tasty looking dish is made up of some simple, everyday ingredients that you probably already have lying around your cupboards, including the end slices from a loaf of bread. So, not only will you get a delicious new meal to sample, you're also making some use out of food that could otherwise end up in the waste bin.

The key ingredient that makes this dish so tasty is the Philadelphia cream cheese filling. Distinctively soft and creamy, Philadelphia is a delicious cream cheese that's perfect for home cooking, and it's the key ingredient in this delicious recipe.

You can watch James put his cooking skills to the test in the video below, and here are the ingredients you'll need if you want to follow along:

Bread

Eggs

Milk

Ground cinnamon

Vanilla

Powdered sugar

Philidelphia Cream cheese

Butter

Now that you've got your ingredients in order, you're only X easy steps away from that delicious final result...

Step 1

First, make your filling. Then, whisk together the egg/milk mixture for the french toast.

Step 2

Spread your desired amount of filling on one slice of bread. You can use whatever amount you wish but don’t go overboard. If you do, the cream cheese filling could make the french toast soggy.

Step 3

Top that with another piece of bread to create a sandwich. Dip that entire sandwich into the milk/egg mixture and shake off any extra.

Step 4

Cook the entire sandwich in a preheated, butter coated skillet or griddle. Continue until both sides are browned. This should take approximately 3-4 minutes on each side, depending on your bread.

Step 5

Serve with maple syrup or powdered sugar and enjoy!

Check out the video below to see how James' turned out.