We asked Irish singletons about dating during Covid and these were the results

Dating during Covid is something that hasn't really been addressed all that much with all of this CHAOS. Lads, let's start talking about it.

As someone who became single in 2020, I've somewhat been left to question: "What happens with dating? Do I date anymore? How do dates work in 2020?"

So, we have teamed up with Bumble and we decided to ask our lovely Instagram audience about it. And the results were quite interesting. Here's what we discovered:

First of all, we asked the audience if they thought Covid-19 has changed the Irish dating scene forever.

And 57% of people said they did think the pandemic has changed the Irish dating scene forever, while 43% said they didn't think so.

What does dating look like now? Well, people have been pointing out some pretty positive changes.

Obviously, dating has changed this year. But how so? Here's what the gorgeous single folk of our audience had to say:

"People cannot get drunk in a pub on a first date".

"More coffee less booze, therefore less stupid decisions" and another said, "We'll do more sober dates: coffee and walks".

"People are still dating. It's just hard to find a location to meet up."

"Less alcohol involved, as it should be!"

"I've had a bunch of first dates at my apartment, cooking together, movies, wine."

"More interest in actually getting to know the person on a deeper level, stemming from all the video calls."

Overall, they pointed out how more people opt for getting coffee and going on walks for a first date rather than drinking. And it seems that most people see this as a positive thing. The future of dating may have been changed forever for us singles.

So, we then wanted to know if people had tried video dating this year, and only 6% said they had.

Meanwhile, 94% of people said it wouldn't be "their thing".

When we asked if people would make more or less of an effort when it came to their appearance for a first date, the results were almost split down the middle, with a slight majority of people saying they would actually worry less about their physical appearance (52%).

Perhaps the pandemic has reminded us of what's really important in life?

Finally, we asked people to tell us about their virtual or socially distanced dates.

"I met my new boyfriend over video call dates and socially distant walks and picnics. Soo good!"

"It's been nicer, easier to get to know people outside with pure conversation."

"It's been nice getting out of my comfort zone and going for dates that aren't in a bar".

"We've been watching movies together (apart) online".

"Much more relaxed with far less expectation. I like that sex is not taken for granted."

2020 has been tough for us single folks! But based on these results, it seems as though we have made it work.

Feeling inspired to get out there and start dating again? Since the dating scene is a totally different landscape to what it was, you might be wondering what to do now.

If you're looking for socially distant date ideas, well, we have you covered with that. Bumble has come up with a wonderful list, including:

Rent bikes and see if your match keeps up. Working up a sweat is a sure way to get rid of the first date jitters.

Watching a Hollywood classic together using Netflix Party.

Show your match a local hidden gem (to show them you know all the cool spots).

Invite them over (virtually) and have a go at the same recipe to see who can pull it off best. The element of competition will add a super fun spark to your date.

Take them stargazing. Ah now, that one just SCREAMS romance, with a guarantee of a second date after this.

Have a virtual listening party by making each other personalised playlists. Not only will you receive a specially curated playlist, but the various choices will give you guys loads to talk about. The more obscure and unexpected, the better.

Fun fact: People who share what kind of dates they are comfortable with through Bumble’s Virtual Dating Badge see a 20% increase in the average number of monthly matches than those who don’t. The Virtual Dating Badge lets potential matches know that you're up for video chatting and when you're swiping, just look for Virtual Date profiles to match with.