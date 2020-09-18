Close

We chat with DJ Marty Guilfoyle who gives us a bangin' playlist of his sounds of the Summer

By Brian Dillon

September 18, 2020 at 11:52am

Sponsored

We are back celebrating the launch of the Smirnoff Summer Sound Series, this time with Marty Guilfoyle, so he gave us an unreal playlist.

Smirnoff and Lovin have teamed up to celebrate the launch of Smirnoff’s Selzer through the Smirnoff’s Selzer’s Summer Soundtrack. We challenge some of Ireland’s favourite personalities to curate the soundtracks to their summer, which you can check out on our IGTV. Expect bops, tunes and a serious dose of nostalgia as they reminisce on summer holidays, romances and everything in between.

We may not have got the summer we wanted, but these familiar faces are still helping us enjoy the vibes with their tunes as we get nostalgic about our summer memories.

If Marty Guilfoyle is known for anything, it's his whopper taste in music. We caught up with Marty and enjoyed a delicious Smirnoff Seltzer while he gave us his ultimate summer soundtrack.

Marty goes straight in with the bangers as he tells us the first song on his playlist is Flowers by Nathan Dawe (White N3rd Remix).

Naturally, Marty gives us some more great songs to listen to while we kick back and enjoy good vibes. His playlist even includes a great tune from Marty himself! To check out Marty's full Smirnoff Summer Sound Series full of class songs, check out the video below.

The new Smirnoff Seltzers range comprises of two refreshingly summery drinks: Orange & Grapefruit and Raspberry & Rhubarb. Each can contains 72 calories and 4.7% ABV serve.

Made with Smirnoff vodka, sparkling water and natural fruit flavour, this drink is ideal for enjoying with two or three close friends, whether it's a gorgeous sunny day or just a chill night in the house.

Either way, serve these drinks chilled and transport yourself to a happy haven.

To find out more about Smirnoff's brand new Seltzer range, head here.

Please enjoy Smirnoff responsibly.

