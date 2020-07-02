We have a very special Fajita Friday hamper to give away

To celebrate the launch of Old El Paso's delicious new tortilla pockets, we are back with another hamper giveaway to help one of you host a fantastic Fajita Friday at home to enjoy with your friends and/or family.

On Friday, July 3rd, you'll be able to catch Gina Daly on Lovin Dublin's Instagram stories put together her own Fajita Friday with her husband and kids. If you're looking for some night-in inspiration, she will give you plenty of that.

Gina will be whipping up some beef tortilla pockets, ideal for the little ones! Having just launched in Ireland, Old El Paso's tortilla pockets add a bit of fun to your Fajita Friday by allowing you to fill them your way! Since they're pockets, they’re mess-free! Which means you don’t have to worry about any of your delicious filling falling out from the bottom.

To create some Fajita Friday magic at home just like Gina, here are the ingredients you'll need: 500g minced beef, 150ml water, 1tbsp vegetable oil, one small onion (finely chopped). Plus, you can add in the optional toppings of grated cheese, tomatoes and lettuce.

And here is the simple method to follow:

Warm the oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook until soft. Add the beef and cook for four minutes, mixing continuously. Stir in the seasoning mix and water. Bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer uncovered for ten minutes or until the sauce thickens and smells yummy.

Warm the tortilla pockets by placing in a microwave (high heat) from 30 to 45 seconds using a microwave cover or by placing in the oven for six to eight minutes at 160°C (140°C in a fan-equipped oven).

If you're going to do Fajita Friday, you're going to need a tasty guacamole recipe! So here's a super easy one!

In a mixing bowl, add the avocado and the juice of half a lime. Chop three spring onions, coriander, chilli, and add to the bowl. Then whisk away!

The lucky winner will receive a hamper complete with mason jar margaritas, Piñata, festive decor, and of course a range of Old El Paso's products. I would get entering if I was you!

All you have to do to be in with a chance of experiencing the ultimate Fajita Friday courtesy of Lovin Dublin and Old El Paso is fill out the form below.