We made delicious family dinner for under €10

Delicious family meals don't have to cost too much. We managed to make family dinner for four people for under €10 and the results were glorious.

We have once again teamed up with SuperValu to bring you some tasty and incredible low-cost meal inspiration using their great value own-brand range. This time, Elijah and Alan went head to head to see who could whip up the most mouth-watering family meal for four people for under €10. Here's how they got on.

First up, it's Elijah.

Using SuperValu baby potatoes, chicken fillets (€4), SuperValu tomatoes, mixed chillies, SuperValu red kidney beans, SuperValu chorizo, peppers and tomatoes, Elijah created a stunning spicey chicken and bean stew.

Total cost = €9.51.

For this simple one-pot dish, Elijah fried up the chicken breasts, added tinned tomatoes, chilli and chorizo, chopped red pepper and simmered for 20 mins. He then added the kidney beans and baby tomatoes.

He also made some simple homemade French fries which looked simply divine.

And now it's Alan's turn.

Alan got garlic and herb marinated pork steak (€5) as well as carrots and parsnip, asparagus, onion and baby potatoes.

Total cost = €9.86.

He cut up the veg and put them onto a baking tray with some oil. Then, he cut up the baby potatoes and boiled them for eight minutes before putting them on a baking tray with some oil.

Having preheated the oven to 180, Alan then put the pork steaks in for 40 minutes, followed by the vegetables and potatoes for 10 minutes.

