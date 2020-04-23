We tried some handy free online courses and they were so good

If you're looking to learn a new skill or gain some new knowledge while you're at home, then you're going to love these free online courses from Vodafone X.

Level Up is a free online platform included in the Vodafone X student mobile plan, along with all the normal data, calls and texts Vodafone X customers have access to a portal of free physical and online experiences. During the Covid 19 outbreak, Vodafone X has opened this platform out to all students on all networks.

And we had a go at some of the courses.

They cover a wide range of areas including Audio, Visual, Art and Design, Entertainment Arts, Entrepreneurial and Tech.

Having browsed through the massive range of online courses, I decided to opt for How To Win The Internet (a series of lessons on sketch comedy writing) and a Voiceover Masterclass, where I learned the tips and tricks to becoming a voice actor! I decided on these two as I wanted to take the opportunity to step outside of my comfort zone and learn something completely new.

First up, How To Win The Internet. Taught by filmmaker Marshall Rimmer, this course consisted of a series of comprehensive video lessons covering topics such as Writing for Sketch Comedy and Script Format.

My favourite part of this course was definitely Idea Generation and Target Audience, which saw Marshall give us a heap of handy tips and ways to get the creative juices flowing, and explaining where his own ideas and concepts come from.

This course also included some fantastic bonus classes in video post-production such as Colour Correction and Colour Grading.

Although this course was oriented towards sketch comedy, the main thing I loved about it was how it inspired lots of creative thinking and idea generation. You never know, this course could get the ball rolling on some ideas you've been tossing around in your head for a while!

Next up, it was the Voiceover Masterclass, which was taught by voice actor Donald Fittsgill Jr.

This course consisted of quick, snappy classes and tutorials. If you've ever thought about getting into radio or you'd like to improve on your presentation and clarity, then this course has loads of actual oral exercises you can do, all demonstrated by Donald.

Classes include the Announcer's Test (traditionally used by aspiring radio talent), How to Market Yourself, and a comprehensive DIY Guide to Voice Acting at Home.

What I love about this course is that it presents a skill that I didn't realise I could hone in on (and potentially monetise). If anyone is interested in any kind of performance or presenter role, then I would suggest checking out this course and perfecting your spoken delivery.

It's important to note that these online courses are way more than a series of video classes. You can also upload assignments and get amazing feedback from the expert teacher. This would be a good time to remind you that all of this is free!

These are just two of the many courses available to all 18 to 25-year-olds in Ireland during the Covid-19 outbreak through Level Up by Vodafone X.

Other areas covered include visual, audio, tech, entrepreneurial, art and design. Whether you want to release your creative flair, become tech-savvy or try something you've always had an interest in, then this is a wonderful opportunity to do that.

During these uncertain times, Vodafone X want to ensure all students on all networks can learn something new, improve their skills and keep themselves entertained while they stay at home and stay safe.

So why not get creating learning and experimenting? Head here to check it out and get access.