We tried two healthy recipes at home and they were simple yet delicious

Calling all home chefs (which is all of us at the moment)! If you're looking for healthy recipes for when you're cooking at home, then we think you should definitely try your hand at these two.

During these weird times, SuperValu is providing us with a heap of fun and delicious recipe inspiration using their great value Own Brand range.

This time, we tried our hand at two healthy recipes: a beautiful Salmon Tray Bake and Pesto Tagliatelle. And they were easier to make than we thought they would be.

First up, it's the Salmon Tray Bake with prawns, fennel and lime.

Here are the ingredients you'll need, all of which you can get at SuperValu at fab prices:

3 Fennel Bulbs

4 handful Green Veg

3 Limes

3 tbsp Olive Oil

1 pinch Pepper

1 pinch Salt

12 SuperValu Baby Potatoes, to serve

6 SuperValu Fresh Salmon Darnes

200g SuperValu Prawns raw

Here are the steps you'll need to follow:

Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6.

Trim the tops off the fennel bulbs and reserve the fronds for the finished dish. Halve the bulbs, then cut into thin wedges.

Season well and toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Spread out on a baking tray and roast in the oven for 10 minutes.

Season the salmon darnes and slice two of the limes. Take the tray out of the oven and put the salmon and limes on top of the fennel. Put the tray back in the oven and cook for another 10 minutes.

Add the prawns and cook for another 5 to 7 minutes, until the salmon and prawns are just cooked through.

Remove the tray from the oven. Squeeze over the juice of the remaining lime, drizzle with the remaining 1 or 2 tablespoons of olive oil, sprinkle over the chopped fennel fronds and serve straight away, spooning over the juices from the tray.

Serve with boiled baby potatoes and green vegetables.

And that's just one of the healthy recipes we've decided to present to you today. Because Supervalu provided us with another one we just simply had to try our hand at.

Next up, it's Green Pesto Tagliatelle with lemon and mint.

For this, you'll need

150g Frozen Peas,

A pinch of salt

250g Tagliatelle Pasta, ideally wholemeal

1 tbsp Oil

1 bunch of Spring Onions

1 fresh Red Chilli, optional

½ Courgette, about 150g

1 Lemon

60g Sun-blush Tomatoes in oil

And for the pesto, you'll need:

100g Toasted Cashew Nuts

75g Baby Spinach

10g Fresh Mint

2 Garlic Cloves, peeled

Juice of ½ Lemon

75ml Olive Oil

75ml Water

¾ tsp Salt

To create this stunningly tasty and healthy dish, simply follow these steps:

Boil the kettle. Put the frozen peas in a heatproof bowl and cover with the just-boiled water and leave to thaw, then drain.

Fill a pot with boiling water and add a large pinch of salt. Put on a high heat and bring to a gentle rolling boil. Add the pasta and cook as per the packet instructions. Once the pasta is cooked, drain and make sure to keep a little pasta water in case you need to loosen the sauce.

Prep your veg: Cut the spring onions finely (including most of the green tops). Deseed and thinly slice the chilli. Cut the courgette into very small, thin, bite-sized pieces. Zest the lemon. Chop the sub-blush tomatoes. Remove the mint leaves from the stalks and discard the stalks. Set aside a few tiny leaves for garnish.

To make the pesto, put all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Heat the tablespoon of oil in a large non-stick pan on high heat. Add the spring onions, chilli and courgette. Fry for three minutes, stirring regularly.

Add the peas, lemon zest, chopped sun-blush tomatoes, pesto and tagliatelle and mix well. If the sauce is too thick, add some of the reserved pasta cooking water.

When serving, divide the pasta between four plates and garnish with the reserved mint leaves.

You'll get all of the ingredients you need for both of these recipes in SuperValu stores.

We'll be bringing you loads more stunning foodie inspiration over the coming weeks. In the meantime, you can head over to the SuperValu website to check out some wonderful recipe ideas, from 'fakeaways' to healthy snacks!

