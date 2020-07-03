We tried two simple and fun three-course meals that won't break the bank

If you're always on the lookout for a new challenge in the kitchen, with ingredients that won't break the bank, then you've come to the right place!

We have once again teamed up with SuperValu to bring you some delicious home-cooking inspiration - giving you plenty of ideas for creating fun, simple and low-cost dishes in the comfort of your own home. With the hairdressers now back open, it's the perfect opportunity to hit the salon before getting dressed up and hosting the perfect dinner party or treating yourself and your other half to a well-earned date night!

We challenged Lovin’s resident at home chefs, Elijah and Alan to a head to head to see who can create the most delicious three-course meal for 4 using SuperValu’s quality low-cost ingredients.

All of the ingredients used are from the SuperValu Own Brand range which is low on price but not on taste.

First up, it's Elijah making a Melon and Yogurt starter, followed by a Roasted Salmon and Chorizo main and Peach Dessert.

For the Melon and Yogurt starter, Elijah used the following ingredients from SuperValu: 1 Honeydew Melon, 1 SuperValu Cantaloupe Melon (€1.75), 1 tbsp lime juice, 200ml SuperValu natural yogurt, 2 tbsp SuperValu honey, 1 lemon, zest and juice, 2 tbsp SuperValu poppy seeds, 100g Signature Tastes Prosciutto Di Parma Ham (€2.85), salt and pepper and mint leaves to garnish.

And here's the method Elijah followed:

Step 1: Using a melon-baller, prepare the melon by picking small balls from each melon.

Alternatively, slice the flesh into slivers. Squeeze a little lime juice over.

Step 2: In a small bowl, combine the yogurt with the honey, lemon juice, zest and poppy

seeds. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3: To serve, spoon some yogurt over each dish. Add the Parma ham onto the dish and

spoon on some melon balls. Decorate with some mint. Serve immediately.

Elijah's second course, the Roasted Salmon and Chorizo, was made using SuperValu Fresh Salmon Darnes which is just €7.98 for four pieces, making it a perfect main for a dinner party that doesn't break the bank.

For this, you'll need the following ingredients from SuperValu: 2 tbsp SuperValu olive oil, 4 large banana shallots, chopped, 1 red pepper, sliced, 4 portions of, SuperValu salmon darnes (skinned), 100g SuperValu chorizo slices (€1.75), 100ml white wine, salt and pepper and steamed potatoes or rice to serve.

Here's Elijah's method for the Roasted Salmon and Chorizo:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 180ºC

Step 2: In a saucepan, place the baby potatoes and cover with water and a pinch of salt. Bring

to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes until cooked through.

Step 3: In the meantime, brush an oven-safe dish with olive oil. Place the banana shallots and

red pepper in the dish. Add the salmon darnes, belly side up.

Step 4: Season with salt and pepper and line each darn with a layer of the chorizo slices.

Step 5: Pour over the white wine.

Step 6: Place in the oven and roast for 18 - 20 minutes until cooked through.

Step 7: Serve with the boiled potatoes and drizzle over the cooking juices.

And finally, for the dessert. To make a gorgeous Peach Dessert, you'll need the following: 5 peaches (cut into slices), 50g SuperValu brown sugar, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1 pinch SuperValu cinnamon, ½ lemon, juice only, 250g shortcrust pastry, 2 tbsp SuperValu honey, 1 egg wash and cream to serve.

Here's the method:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Step 2: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, place the peach pieces with brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon powder and lemon juice. Toss to coat the peaches.

Step 3: On a lightly floured work surface, roll the pastry into an approximate circle about 28cm in diameter and 3mm thick. Place the pastry on the baking sheet and prick all over with a fork.

Step 4: Place the peaches over the pastry with the excess liquid. Distribute the peaches to have a single layer all around. Sprinkle with honey.

Step 5: Tidy the pastry edges over the peaches and brush the edges with egg wash and an extra sprinkling of brown sugar.

Step 6: Place in the oven for 30 - 40 minutes until golden brown and the peaches are bubbling.

Step 7: Remove from the oven. Serve warm or at room temperature with a spoon of whipped cream.

A job well done by Elijah, you'll all agree!

Next, Alan made a Roasted Veg starter (served with crusty bread & butter), followed by a Homemade Burger with Wedges for main and Stewed Apple with Ice Cream for dessert, all coming from the SuperValu Own Brand range.

For his Roasted Veg starter, Alan used the following ingredients from SuperValu: Asparagus, Carrot and Parsnip, Organic Onions, Aubergines, and SuperValu Mixed Herbs. His second course was made with SuperValu Extra Lean Beef Mince which is currently on the three for €10 deal.

Here's the method for Alan's Roasted Veg:

Step 1: Chop two onions, a carrot, a parsnip, the entire packet of asparagus, and the whole aubergine.

Step 2: Place the chopped veg on a baking tray with some oil and spri9nkle Mixed Herbs over the top.

Step 3: Cook in the oven for 25-30 mins at 180C.

For the mains, he used SuperValu lean mince, SuperValu burger buns (€0.85), SuperValu spicy wedges (€0.79), SuperValu ketchup, SuperValu grated mozzarella and picked up some baby gem lettuce and tomatoes.

Alan followed these simple steps to create the delicious Homemade Burger with Wedges:

Step 1: Put the SuperValu Spicy Wedges onto a baking tray and put them in the oven for 20 minutes at 220C.

Step 2: Take half of the lean mince from the packet and ball it around your hand to pack it together before making a burger patty. Feel free to season with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Put your patty on a hot frying pan and cook for 5 minutes on each side.

Step 4: As the burger is about 1 minute from being finished, place some grated cheese on top. Cover with a second pan for 30-60 seconds until it's melted.

Step 5: Toasted the burger bun before putting some ketchup and lettuce on the bottom bun. Then place your burger on top and finish with sliced tomatoes.

Step 6: Add the SuperValu Spicy Wedges to your plate and enjoy it.

And finally, for the dessert. To make this delicious Stewed Apple Dessert, Alan used SuperValu ice cream (€1.99), SuperValu cinnamon, SuperValu butter, SuperValu dark brown sugar, and two SuperValu Braeburn apples.

Here's the method:

Step 1: Peel and chop the two apples into one-inch chunks.

Step 2: Put the chopped apples, a tsp of cinnamon, and two heaped tbsp of brown sugar into a bowl and mix together.

Step 3: Put a tbsp of butter and two tbsp of water into a saucepan with your apple mix and leave it on medium heat for 8-10 minutes.

Step 4: Once stewed, put the mix into a small bowl and top with two scoops of SuperValu ice cream.

Hats off to Alan on another amazing dish but you now you get to decide whether you're Team Elijah or Team Alan, all to be in with a chance to win a €50 voucher for SuperValu!

Both options make for great value recipes at home but to choose which one you love the most, just over to Lovin's Facebook and Instagram channels to pick your favourite.

Then, you could use that €50 at SuperValu where you'll find all of these ingredients and more at fab prices! Can you do better than Elijah and Alan? Only one way to find out!