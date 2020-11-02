Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Week 1 of our weekly workout guide to help you through the lockdown

By James Fenton

November 2, 2020 at 11:26am

Sponsored

Share:

Lockdown is something we're all used to at this stage but that doesn't make it any less challenging for our minds and our bodies.

Exercise is one of the most beneficial ways to look after our mental and physical health during these strange times. With that in mind, fitness coach Jack Tuite and pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer are on hand to help with a three-week workout guide for exercising at home.

As part of our partnership with VITHIT, Jack and Caoimhe present a three-week workout which will help you achieve a positive state of body and mind during these challenging times. Whether you're looking to test yourself or you just want to get the heart racing and burn some energy, then this workout at home is a pretty good way to go about that.

So, without further ado, week 1 of your new weekly workout guide to get you through the lockdown...

Jack kicks things off with some HIIT, containing an AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible) workout - 10 Reps on each of the 5 exercises is 1 round. You have three minutes to complete as many rounds as possible before resting for two minutes.  There are three sets in total and you should try to improve the number of rounds completed in each set.  

  1. 10 Jumping Jacks
  2. 10 High Knees
  3. 10 Mountain Climbers
  4. 10 Press Ups
  5. 10 Glute Bridges

Next, Caoimhe moves onto a body weight, no impact exercise:                   

  • Squat to heel raise

  • Walkout / can be done with bent knees or straight legs
  • Single leg glute bridge left & right side

  • Hamstring bridge hold
  • 40 sec on 10 sec rest x5 rounds / 1 min rest in between rounds.

Finally for this week, some core...                                     

  • Plank shifts on elbows
  • Side plank to front plank to reach back ( there's no name really for this as its more of a combo)

  • Single leg stretch
  • Sit up to rotation

  • 30 sec on 15 off x3 rounds / 30 sec rest between rounds

Feeling it? Good! Remember, VITHIT's new sparkling range is the perfect companion to our weekly workouts. Flavours include pink grapefruit lime, raspberry watermelon and mango pineapple and they are now available to purchase in stores nationwide and in VITHIT's online store HERE.

Don't forget to check in next week for week 2!

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

Sponsored By
VITHIT IS A LOW CALORIE VITAMIN DRINK MADE
WITH WATER, JUICE, TEA, &amp; VITAMINS
EACH SPARKLING CAN CONTAINS 300 MGS OF
HEALTHY TEA, LESS THAN 35 CALORIES, AND HAS

NO ADDED SUGAR
#LETSGETFIZZICAL
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Plans to make four city-centre areas pedestrian-only zones

These are the most Googled questions Irish people have been asking during Level 5

'Merry Mescal' amongst the new winter warmers at this Dublin spot

Dublin restaurant teases details of tasty Mex-Asian pop-up coming soon

You may also love

WIN: A month's supply of new VITHIT Sparkling and lots of other merchandise

You could win prizes by shooting a text to James Kavanagh and Anne Doyle this weekend

WIN: A Guinness x BuJo rugby at-home kit in time for the Guinness Six Nations

WIN: Dr. Oetker hamper so you can make these two simple sweet treats at home

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.