Week 1 of our weekly workout guide to help you through the lockdown

Lockdown is something we're all used to at this stage but that doesn't make it any less challenging for our minds and our bodies.

Exercise is one of the most beneficial ways to look after our mental and physical health during these strange times. With that in mind, fitness coach Jack Tuite and pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer are on hand to help with a three-week workout guide for exercising at home.

As part of our partnership with VITHIT, Jack and Caoimhe present a three-week workout which will help you achieve a positive state of body and mind during these challenging times. Whether you're looking to test yourself or you just want to get the heart racing and burn some energy, then this workout at home is a pretty good way to go about that.

So, without further ado, week 1 of your new weekly workout guide to get you through the lockdown...

Jack kicks things off with some HIIT, containing an AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible) workout - 10 Reps on each of the 5 exercises is 1 round. You have three minutes to complete as many rounds as possible before resting for two minutes. There are three sets in total and you should try to improve the number of rounds completed in each set.



10 Jumping Jacks 10 High Knees 10 Mountain Climbers

10 Press Ups 10 Glute Bridges



Next, Caoimhe moves onto a body weight, no impact exercise:

Squat to heel raise

Walkout / can be done with bent knees or straight legs

Single leg glute bridge left & right side

Hamstring bridge hold

40 sec on 10 sec rest x5 rounds / 1 min rest in between rounds.

Finally for this week, some core...

Plank shifts on elbows

Side plank to front plank to reach back ( there's no name really for this as its more of a combo)

Single leg stretch

Sit up to rotation

30 sec on 15 off x3 rounds / 30 sec rest between rounds

Don't forget to check in next week for week 2!

