Week 3 of our home workouts: Quick mood boosters for a midday slump

These three workouts are great quick mood-boosters to wake you up if you're feeling drained.

It's easy to get into an afternoon slump when you're looking at the same four walls for the majority of the day. Listen, it happens. Don't feel bad about it.

One effective way to boost your mood and get yourself out of the momentary rut is a quick and simple workout. It gets the blood pumping and releases that wonderful serotonin we need for a good frame of mind.

As part of our partnership with VITHIT, we have been teaming up with fitness coach Jack Tuite and pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer to give our audience some of these fab mood boosters in the form of quick and effective home workouts.

So, here's week 3 of our home workout plan:

Jack starts us off with a HIIT workout. For this one, you'll do 20 seconds on and 20 seconds off with a minute's rest in between each round. There are four or five rounds to complete, depending on how much you want to do.

Heel Flicks Skaters Reverse Lunge to Knee Raise (left) Reverse Lunge to Knee Raise (right) Wide to narrow press-up

Next, Caoimhe shows us a great bodyweight, no-impact workout. There are five rounds of this and you'll do 40 seconds on and 20 seconds off, with a minute's rest in between rounds.

Squat to lateral leg raise Glute bridge to leg raise Single leg (RDL left) Single leg (RDL right) Reverse plank bridge

And finally, Caoimhe finishes things off with a core workout consisting of three rounds. You'll do 30 seconds on and 15 off with 30 seconds rest in between each round.

Crunch legs lifted Russian twists (heels down) Side plank hip dips (bottom knee down) LEFT Side plank hip dips (bottom knee down) RIGHT Front plank trunk rotations

And there you have it. If you're looking for quick mood boosters or a quick burst of energy to keep you going for the day, then we would definitely recommend trying the above.



