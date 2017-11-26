Sponsored

WellFest Is Back! Here's The Full Line-Up And Schedule For Their Biggest Festival Yet

WellFest is very nearly back in town — and it's looking bigger than ever.

The complete line-up and schedule has just been announced for the festival, in association with KBC, which is taking place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on May 12 & 13.

Now in its fourth year, Ireland’s largest health, fitness and wellness festival is set to feature more than 150 health, fitness and wellness experts across 15 different stages, including The Happy Pear, Deliciously Ella, GypsyOn, Patrick Beach, Rhiannon Lambert, Roz Purcell and Gerry Hussey, with Davina McCall headlining on Saturday and Joe Wicks headlining on Sunday.

Over the course of the two-day event,visitors will get a chance to be active, pick up tips on everything from food to fitness, and learn from major figures in the health and wellness industries.

And this year there are some intriguing new arrivals

WellFest has moved from its previous location of Herbert Park to make room for all the festival's new additions.

Among the newbies is the food company Currabinny, which was founded by Snapchat star James Kavanagh and his partner William Murray, which will be joining old favourites The Happy Pear over in the WellFood area this year.

Treading the boards of the WellFit stage for the first time will be online fitness trainer Brian Keane, as well as model and health guru Maeve Madden.

Brian Keane

Maeve Madden

A post shared by Maeve Madden (@maeve_madden) on

They've even added whole new zones to the festival this year, including WellMum (focussing on pregnancy and parenting with activities such as baby yoga, antenatal Pilates and infant nutrition) and Spin (a Spinning® zone and Ireland’s largest outdoor Spinning tent with 50 bikes).

WellMind has also been expanded this year and is curated by performance psychologist Gerry Hussey.

Here's what you can expect on each day of the festival

Saturday, May 12

TV presenter turned fitness guru Davina McCall will be headlining on the main KBC Stage on the first day of the festival, with her intense toning class kicking off at 1pm.

Warm yourself up earlier in the day with a cardio workout inspired by drumming sessions in a POUND Fitness class at the main stage. 

All the excitement will be followed by a signature Vertue Method workout from Shona Vertue and acro yoga with GypsyOn, while later in the afternoon Hollywood celebrity trainer Simone De la Rue, AKA Body By Simone, will lead a high energy dance cardio session.

Other activities not to be missed on the day include STRONG by Zumba at 3pm, Wild Fitness at 4pm, and finishing day one's activities will be the Pure Results Challenge, featuring a timed obstacle course, on the KBC Stage.

Davina McCall

Shona Vertue

A post shared by Shona Vertue (@shona_vertue) on

Simone De la Rue

Sunday, May 13

Joe Wicks, The Body Coach himself, is the main attraction on this day of the event, taking to the KBC Stage for a HIIT workout at 12pm.

Earlier in the morning on the same stage you can begin your day with STRONG by Zumba, followed by Yoga Flow with Patrick Beach from Commune Yoga in LA.

Later in the afternoon, the Nike master trainer Faisal Abdalla, AKA ‘Mr PMA’, will take to the stage to put festival goers through their paces with another high energy class.

The final KBC Stage acts of the afternoon will be POUND Fitness, FRAME Rave, an energetic dance workout from London-based Frame trainers and the Pure Results Challenge.

To see the line-up in full, click HERE.

Joe Wicks

A post shared by Joe Wicks (@thebodycoach) on

Faisal Abdalla

FRAME

KBC will also be hosting a range of exclusive classes at the KBC WellGood area, including six boogie bounce classes, an extreme fat burning exercise class done on a mini trampoline with a safety bar choreographed to pumping music and two 30-minute boxercise classes lead by fitness specialist Tom Dalton.

Sound like your kind of festival?

To snap up one of the remaining tickets for WellFest, click HERE.

Wellfest Line Up

