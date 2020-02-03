We're bringing another class first-time buyers summit to Cork

Cork, we're coming for you. After the success of our last AIB event, we are coming back to bring you lovely people another first-time buyers summit.

So here we come!

On Thursday, February 13 at 6.30pm, we will be hitting up Triskel Arts Centre on Cork's Tobin Street, and we're buzzing.

So, what can you expect?

As always, there will be a panel of experts who will be there to give you all of the advice and insider tips you need when looking to get onto the property ladder.

John Morehead of Wain Morehead Architects will feature on the panel alongside Jim O’Connell, AIB's Head of Homes for Cork City.

Plus, there are more speakers to be announced. So keep an ear out!

We'll also treat you to some free food and drink

'What's on the menu at this first-time buyers summit?', you ask.

Well, since we're feeling generous, we'll be treating our guests in Cork to some lovely Mini Meat Balls with Sweet and Sour Dip, Yakitori Chicken Skewers, Mini Veg Samosa’s with Sweet Chilli, Onion Bhajis with Curried Mayo (with a vegan option available) and a selection of veg, meat and gluten-free pizzas.

There will also be beer (both alcohol and non-alcoholic options), wine and soft drinks.

Plus, there'll be mortgage advisors on hand

No matter how far along in the home buying journey you are, you'll be able to chat one-on-one with mortgage advisors and get all of your questions answered.

So, do you fancy joining us at our Livin Cork first-time buyers summit? If so, fill in your details below!

Closing date for sign up is 11/02/2020. 100 attendees will be selected at random, from the total number of applications. If you don't receive an email at this stage, you will be placed on a waiting list. Guestlist will be finalised on 12/02/2020. If you have not received confirmation at this stage, we have not been able to include you on this occasion, but will be holding several more events in the coming weeks that will be announced soon.