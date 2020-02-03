Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

We're bringing another class first-time buyers summit to Cork

By Brian Dillon

February 3, 2020 at 1:10pm

Sponsored

Share:

Cork, we're coming for you. After the success of our last AIB event, we are coming back to bring you lovely people another first-time buyers summit.

So here we come!

On Thursday, February 13 at 6.30pm, we will be hitting up Triskel Arts Centre on Cork's Tobin Street, and we're buzzing.

Livin Cork Summit 3

So, what can you expect?

As always, there will be a panel of experts who will be there to give you all of the advice and insider tips you need when looking to get onto the property ladder.

John Morehead of Wain Morehead Architects will feature on the panel alongside Jim O’Connell, AIB's Head of Homes for Cork City.

Plus, there are more speakers to be announced. So keep an ear out!

Livin Cork Summit

We'll also treat you to some free food and drink

'What's on the menu at this first-time buyers summit?', you ask.

Well, since we're feeling generous, we'll be treating our guests in Cork to some lovely Mini Meat Balls with Sweet and Sour Dip, Yakitori Chicken Skewers, Mini Veg Samosa’s with Sweet Chilli, Onion Bhajis with Curried Mayo (with a vegan option available) and a selection of veg, meat and gluten-free pizzas.

Livin Cork Summit

There will also be beer (both alcohol and non-alcoholic options), wine and soft drinks.

Plus, there'll be mortgage advisors on hand

No matter how far along in the home buying journey you are, you'll be able to chat one-on-one with mortgage advisors and get all of your questions answered.

So, do you fancy joining us at our Livin Cork first-time buyers summit? If so, fill in your details below!

Closing date for sign up is 11/02/2020. 100 attendees will be selected at random, from the total number of applications. If you don't receive an email at this stage, you will be placed on a waiting list. Guestlist will be finalised on 12/02/2020. If you have not received confirmation at this stage, we have not been able to include you on this occasion, but will be holding several more events in the coming weeks that will be announced soon.

* indicates required










Number of tickets required *
Are you happy for Lovin Dublin to contact you in the future with details on upcoming events and other marketing communications? *
How long have you been saving for? *
Who will you be attending with? *

Lovin Dublin would like to share your personal information with AIB p.l.c. so they can contact you for the purpose of telling you more about how you can apply for one of their mortgages. Please let us know by ticking the boxes below whether you are happy for us to share your personal information with AIB p.l.c., and how you would like them to contact you. If you change your mind at any time and no longer want AIB p.l.c. to contact you please just let us know.

Do you agree to share your information with AIB who may follow up with mortgage information after the event? *
Permission for AIB to contact you on:

DATA PROTECTION – USE OF INFORMATION NOTICE:

Your personal information given by Lovin Dublin to AIB p.l.c. will be held and used solely by them for the purpose of contacting you about their mortgage products. Your information will be retained by AIB p.l.c. for 3 months. For further information on data protection at AIB p.l.c. (including your rights) visit their website at www.aib.ie/dataprotection

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our privacy policy.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Share:

Latest articles

You can get a free lunch this week if your name is Helena

Parasite in Dublin - Where can I watch the movie that's sweeping awards season?

Five delicious things we ate last week

Project Black do the most insane toasties

You may also love

Ten things you'll need for the ultimate date night in

Tasty city centre pop-up will raise money for Peter McVerry Trust

Seven mouth-watering Dublin kebabs you can order to the gaff

We're hosting the ultimate date night with pizza, drinks and a 90s classic

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy