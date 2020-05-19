We're giving away another fab Fajita Friday hamper

If you missed out on winning our first Fajita Friday Hamper, fear not, my friend.

Due to popular demand, we have teamed up with Old El Paso once again to give you the chance to win a gorgeous hamper packed full of bits that will help you create the ultimate night-in experience at home.

This week (Friday, May 22), you'll catch James Patrice on our Instagram stories enjoying his own Fajita Friday!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice) on May 9, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

We have been loving following James lately, as he's been giving us all of the laugh and fun we need to lift our spirits. James will be whipping up some Beef Fajitas!

If you want to try them yourself, here's what you'll need:

Sirloin steaks, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pack Old El Paso™ Smoky BBQ Fajita Kit

2 red peppers, deseeded and sliced

2 onions, thinly sliced

Chopped red chilli pepper (optional)

And here's the simple method to follow:

Step 1: Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Add the steak strips and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes until browned.

Step 2: Stir in the seasoning mix from the fajita kit along with the onions, peppers, and cook for a further 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are just tender.

Step 3: Warm the tortillas as directed on the packaging. Top each tortilla with some of the salsa from the fajita kit and some of the steak mixture. Fold the bottom edge of each tortilla towards the centre and fold the two sides towards the centre, slightly overlapping.

Alternatively, you can cook the steak on the BBQ. Simply preheat the BBQ, mix the beef with olive oil and fajita seasoning and brown half of the meat for four minutes and repeat with the other half.

Enjoy some Avocado, Feta and Cherry Tomato Tortilla Bowls on the side. All you need for this is 1 bag of Old El Paso™ Tortilla Bowls, 1 avocado, 250g cherry tomatoes, 100g feet, 1 onion and coriander. Simply slice the avocado and feta into dices. Cut the tomatoes in half, sizzle the coriander and cut the onion. Mix the avocado, tomatoes, feta, coriander and onion together. Fill in the Tortilla Bowls with the mixture and serve!

The lucky winner will receive Sombreros, Fiesta-themed decor, stuffed piñata, Margarita mix and, of course, an Old El Paso fajita kit.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of experiencing the ultimate Fajita Friday courtesy of Lovin Dublin and Old El Paso is fill out the form below.