We're Helping 10 Lucky Members Of Our Audience To Discover New Wines — By Sending Them Four FREE Bottles Of Wine

Do you love drinking wine but find yourself always buying the same brands and grape varieties? Well O’Briens has just the thing!

The new O'Briens Discovery campaign wants to help wine lovers expand their knowledge of their favourite drink by trying out new and interesting styles and grape varieties. The best part? You can get all of these wines at a discount for July until September in all 34 O’Briens stores and online www.obrienswine.ie

Speaking about the new campaign, Lynne Coyle, wine director at O’Briens said...

"Whilst searching out new wines to bring to our shelves; we sometimes unearth irresistible vinous gems, maybe from little known regions, or unusual grape varieties, or wines made in tiny quantities, wines that are stylishly retro or that are just overlooked - let us lead you away from the everyday, to a less well trodden vineyard path and glimpse these intriguing wines. Trust us, you will not be disappointed."

O'Briens customers will be able to avail of a discount on the following four delicious wines:

• Zull Lust & Laune Grüner Veltliner - This light Gruner Veltliner captivates with its superb aroma of fresh apples and citrus; its crisp acidity and delightful fruitiness make Lust & Laune a special drinking pleasure. More here.

Albiano Verdicchio - What's not to love about this wine! Refreshing citrus fruits, zesty acidity and complex minerality are the hallmarks of this varietal and, when well-made like this excellent example, it's one of the very best whites Italy produces. More here.

Alma Godello - A wonderfully fresh lively wine with aromas and flavours of green apple, pineapple and lime zest but with surprising depth, richness and minerality. More here.

Tolo do Xisto - Northwest Spain’s Mencia grape is hard to dislike with juicy cherry and raspberry fruit plus a fresh palate with subtle tannins and framed by a little oak. More here.

If that's not enough, because we love treating our audience whenever we get the chance, we've teamed up with O'Briens to give ten lucky wine lovers four bottles absolutely free!

All you have to do tag whoever you want to discover a brand new and exciting vino with on this post and one could be on its way to you. It's as simple as that. We'll be picking a winner tomorrow (August 1) so you better enter fast!

Our winners can tune into our LD Instagram Stories every Sunday to learn more about the fantastic range of wines that have been delivered to their door! You'll be an expert before you know it.