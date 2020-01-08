Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

We're hosting a free brunch for first-time buyers

By Brian Dillon

January 8, 2020 at 6:10pm

Sponsored

Share:

Yes, you read that right. If you're a first-time buyer looking at property in and around Dublin, come enjoy some free brunch with us.

Since 2018, we have been hosting informative brunch clubs and first-time buyer summits, exploring areas in and around Dublin and you all the top tips when it comes to buying a gaff.

And we have again teamed up with AIB. This time, we're heading up to Meath to check out a lovely little urban centre known as Ashbourne.

With gorgeous nature, fabulous dining opportunities and incredible health and wellness facilities, there are quite a few reasons to check out this lovely area when searching for property.

Being a mere stone's throw away from Dublin, it's a unique mix of urban and rural living and is an ideal spot for first-time buyers and families.

On  Saturday, January 18, we'll be hitting up The Little Guys Ashbourne with our latest AIB first-time buyers brunch.

Why should you come?

Well, who doesn't love a delicious free brunch?

You'll have the opportunity to meet and chat with other first-time buyers. Plus, there'll be more tips, tricks and invaluable insights you can shake a stick at.

With a panel of experts, you can expect to walk away with some amazing advice and answers to all of your questions.

What can you expect?

The panel of experts will feature David Winston, a well-established architect who will be on hand to give you all the advice you could need on architecture.

Meanwhile, the panel will also include construction expert Joe Clancy as well as the super talented interior designer Ruth Kelly.

For everything you need to know as a first-time buyer, make sure you check out our AIB Livin Dublin hub.

So, do you fancy it?

If you'd like to attend our brunch in Ashbourne, simply fill in our contact form below. Hopefully, we'll be seeing you there!

Please fill in your details below to register your interest in attending the event. Closing date for sign up is 16/01/2020. 40 attendees will be selected at random, from the total number of applications. If you don't receive an email at this stage, you will be placed on a waiting list. Guestlist will be finalised on 17/01/2020. Unsuccessful entrants will be notified at this stage.

* indicates required










Number of tickets required
Are you happy for Lovin Dublin to contact you in the future with details on upcoming events and other marketing communications?
Do you agree to share your information with AIB who may follow up with mortgage information after the event?
Where have you been searching for properties?
Permission for AIB to contact you on:

DATA PROTECTION – USE OF INFORMATION NOTICE:

Your personal information given by Lovin Dublin to AIB p.l.c. will be held and used solely by them for the purpose of contacting you about their mortgage products. Your information will be retained by AIB p.l.c. for [ ]. For further information on data protection at AIB p.l.c. (including your rights) visit their website at www.aib.ie/dataprotection

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our privacy policy.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Lovin Dublin would like to share your personal information with AIB p.l.c. so they can contact you for the purpose of telling you more about how you can apply for one of their mortgages. Please let us know by ticking the boxes below whether you are happy for us to share your personal information with AIB p.l.c., and how you would like them to contact you. If you change your mind at any time and no longer want AIB p.l.c. to contact you please just let us know.


Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Share:

Latest articles

An unbelievable new dumpling spot has just opened up in Dublin

Live rodents among the reasons for December closure of Dublin restaurants

Nine Crows are donating 50% of profits made this Friday to Australian Bushfire charities

Two men arrested after mini bus stolen at Dublin Airport with three passengers on board

You may also love

These brand new wireless earphones are our new year obsession

Six unreal spots for a gin night out with your mates

Four gin cocktail recipes that make staying in just as fun as going out this winter

Arnotts has loads of unreal gift ideas for you last minute shoppers

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy