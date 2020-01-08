We're hosting a free brunch for first-time buyers

Yes, you read that right. If you're a first-time buyer looking at property in and around Dublin, come enjoy some free brunch with us.

Since 2018, we have been hosting informative brunch clubs and first-time buyer summits, exploring areas in and around Dublin and you all the top tips when it comes to buying a gaff.

And we have again teamed up with AIB. This time, we're heading up to Meath to check out a lovely little urban centre known as Ashbourne.

With gorgeous nature, fabulous dining opportunities and incredible health and wellness facilities, there are quite a few reasons to check out this lovely area when searching for property.

Being a mere stone's throw away from Dublin, it's a unique mix of urban and rural living and is an ideal spot for first-time buyers and families.

On Saturday, January 18, we'll be hitting up The Little Guys Ashbourne with our latest AIB first-time buyers brunch.

Why should you come?

Well, who doesn't love a delicious free brunch?

You'll have the opportunity to meet and chat with other first-time buyers. Plus, there'll be more tips, tricks and invaluable insights you can shake a stick at.

With a panel of experts, you can expect to walk away with some amazing advice and answers to all of your questions.

What can you expect?

The panel of experts will feature David Winston, a well-established architect who will be on hand to give you all the advice you could need on architecture.

Meanwhile, the panel will also include construction expert Joe Clancy as well as the super talented interior designer Ruth Kelly.

For everything you need to know as a first-time buyer, make sure you check out our AIB Livin Dublin hub.

So, do you fancy it?

If you'd like to attend our brunch in Ashbourne, simply fill in our contact form below. Hopefully, we'll be seeing you there!

Please fill in your details below to register your interest in attending the event. Closing date for sign up is 16/01/2020. 40 attendees will be selected at random, from the total number of applications. If you don't receive an email at this stage, you will be placed on a waiting list. Guestlist will be finalised on 17/01/2020. Unsuccessful entrants will be notified at this stage.



