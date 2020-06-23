Close

We're hosting a virtual first time buyers brunch next month

By Brian Dillon

June 23, 2020 at 4:09pm

We are back with our AIB Livin Dublin series to help first-time buyers on their journey to becoming home-owners. If you're thinking of jumping on the property ladder or you're already in the process of looking for your first home, then come join us on Saturday, July 4 at  10am for our virtual first-time buyers' brunch. Because we'd love to help!

Since 2018, we have been hosting informative brunch clubs and summits giving those who want to get onto the property ladder the opportunity to gain valuable insights and advice from property experts. Since the Covid-19 crisis, we have had to put a pause on things. But we are back, folks. And this time, you can join us from the comfort of your own home as we move things online.

What can you expect?  

As always, our event will feature a panel of experts who will give you the best advice and tell you everything you need to know, no matter what stage of the house-hunting process you find yourself in.

The brunch will see construction expert Joe Clancy provide first time buyers with the information you should know when buying your first home. Plus, there will be estate agent Owen Reilly who will have some amazing insights and advice for attendees. Owen started his own agency in 2008 and has been providing a superior service based on trust, transparency and innovation ever since.

Rebecca Harlow, Homes Advisor in AIB Stillorgan, will also join us. She will be able to tell you everything you need to know about applying for a mortgage with AIB.

If you’re interested in attending our fab virtual first-time buyers brunch, then you can sign up using the form below. Please note that there are limited spots and successful applicants will be notified.

Those attending will also be treated to a brunch delivery box. Because no Saturday gathering, virtual or not, is complete without brunch! Not only is this event going to be super helpful, but it will also be delicious.

And if you want to check out loads of handy tips and advice for first-time buyers, then head over to our bespoke AIB Livin Dublin hub.

