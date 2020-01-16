We're hosting another class first time buyers summit in Dublin

We're back, baby! Yet again, we are hosting a first-time buyers summit in Dublin.

The AIB Livin Dublin Summit will take place in CHQ on Thursday, January 30 at 6.30pm.

If you're looking to get onto the property ladder, there are a few reasons you might want to attend this FREE event.

You'll have the chance to listen to a panel of property experts and chat with other first-time buyers.

Additionally, you'll be able to get expert info from mortgage advisors before and after the panel talk in the swanky Mortgage Lounge. They'll sit down with you and go through any queries you have.

The event will see TV presenter and fashion designer Brendan Courtney act as MC.

So, who's on the panel?

Patricia Power – Quantity Surveyor

Patricia is one of Ireland’s most renowned Quantity Surveyors and you will probably recognise her from RTÉ's Room To Improve.

She is described as having a "straight-talking no-nonsense approach", so you know you can trust her expert advice at this first-time buyers summit.

She pretty much knows everything there is to know about new one-off houses, extensions, renovations and general home upgrades.

Owen O’Reilly – Estate Agent

Owen O'Reilly is one of the most well-known estate agents in the city, having appeared in various Irish publications throughout his impressive career.

He knows the Dublin property market like the back of his hand and will most likely be able to answer any questions you have about buying a property in Dublin.

He started his own agency in 2008 and provides a professional estate agency service in Dublin city centre, Docklands and suburbs from four branches. The Owen Reilly team dedicate themselves to providing a superior service based on trust, transparency and innovation.

Richard Murray – Solicitor

Before even thinking about buying a house, it's important to get legal advice from a trusted solicitor. That's where Richard Murray will come in at this first-time buyers summit.

Buying a house is probably the biggest purchase you'll ever make, so it's important to be totally in the know about the whole legal process involved.

Orla Gleeson – Head of Homes, AIB Dublin North and West

AIB's own Orla Gleeson will also take part in the panel and will tell you everything you need to know about the process of applying for a mortgage with AIB.

No matter how far along the house-buying process you are, she is sure to have some super useful info and advice that you'll definitely want to hear.

So, do you fancy it?

You'll also receive a Livin Dublin notepad, pen and a free evening out on us in the form of cinema tickets. Oh, and there will be spot prizes on the night.

And with mortgage advisors on hand to answer any questions you might have about the whole process, you're sure to be glad you came along to the first-time buyers summit.

And while you're here, make sure to check out our AIB Livin Dublin hub, which houses our top tips for first-time buyers, Dublin area guides and updates on all of our latest first-time buyer events.

Please fill in your details below to register your interest in attending the event. Closing date for sign up is 26/01/2020. 230 attendees will be selected at random, from the total number of applications. If you don't receive an email at this stage, you will be placed on a waiting list. Guestlist will be finalised on 27/01/2020. Unsuccessful entrants will be notified at this stage.



