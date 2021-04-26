We're hosting the ultimate tasting event for some lucky chocolate lovers

We are hosting a simply delicious tasting event for chocolate lovers in May. Oh, and it's totally free to attend. We're expecting a huge demand for this one. So I would sign up sooner rather than later.

Fancy joining us for a virtual chocolate tasting that is set to be as elegant as it will be delicious? On Thursday, May 6 at 7.00pm, we will be joined virtually by none other than Green & Black's Taste Ambassador, Michelin star Chef Eric Matthews. Guests can expect to be introduced to Green & Black's organic range, explore the Intensity Scale via the tasting kits and discuss different taste pairings for the bars in relation to the scale.

Yes, attendees will receive a tasting kit, including carefully selected ingredients that pair with the flavours and intensity rankings of the Organic range. This is more than just a standard online event!

What is the intensity scale?

At the event, guests can experience a journey through G&B's intensity scale, exploring the unique flavours of the Organic range, from white chocolate through to milk and dark chocolate, which helps people find the perfect flavour for their individual taste preferences.

The scale was derived from exploring a range of important qualities that affect chocolate preference. It is defined by varying degrees of cocoa, levels of sweetness and overall flavour intensity. Green and Black's introduced the scale to enable people to find the perfect chocolate for them.

What makes Green and Black's chocolate so good?

During the event, you'll have the chance to put your questions to the Tastemaker and Taste Expert around Green & Black’s, the Intensity Scale and pairings.

G&B’s chocolate is wildly and deliciously organic, made with simple ingredients that are harvested from the wild. There are no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives - just great quality chocolate in a range of interesting and super tasty flavours. G&B’s chocolate is certified organic by the Soil Association.

Green & Black’s Organic chocolate is also certified by the Fairtrade Foundation and Maya Gold was the first product in the UK to be awarded the Fairtrade mark.

If you fancy joining us on May 6 for the tasting event for chocolate lovers, make sure to register your interest using the form below! And we look forward to seeing you then!

To find out more about Green & Black's delicious chocolate, head here.