We've Got A €200 Voucher For Bison Bar & BBQ To Give Away - Who Wants It?!

Just imagine how many delicious BBQ dishes you can sample with this...

Screen Shot 2018 07 23 At 10 37 38

What's that? You want us to dish out some free food at one of Dublin's finest establishments again? Alright, go on then.

Here at Lovin, we enjoy nothing more than treating our readers to a decent spread and today we've got the ultimate prize for all the BBQ lovers out there.

The heartburn and indigestion relief experts at Rennie have kindly given us a €200 voucher for Bison Bar & BBQ on Wellington Quay to give away to one lucky winner. Allow us to describe just what you could be getting your hands on here....

Mouthwatering steaks...

The shiniest of St. Louis style ribs...

A half-chicken to share or enjoy all for yourself...

No BBQ joint is complete without a range of delicious wings...

And you can enjoy all of this under the watchful eye of Deco the bison...

So, how can you get a chance to win this amazing prize?

Simply fill in your details below!

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

