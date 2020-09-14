What is La Passeggiata? The Italian tradition we're adopting

After the past few months, there aren't many of us who haven't realised the importance of the little moments in life with the ones who matter. Things may have changed but sometimes that's what it takes for us to appreciate simple pleasures - a simple walk, for example.

Now that we have the chance to take back the streets, we've teamed up with Peroni Nastro Azzurro to celebrate and take inspiration from a time-honoured Italian tradition. La Passeggiata is more than just a walk, because "it's about more than where we go, it's all about how we get there". We're giving you the chance to win a pack of the good stuff to mark a return to long-standing customs.

La Passeggiata is a daily ritual for many Italians. A walk, not for any reason, not to any destination. Aimlessly but with purpose. When evening falls, between 5pm and 8pm, they take to the streets for a slow and gentle stroll through the city, taking time to catch-up, flirt and observe - to take stock of some of the hidden gems that were always there but that we may not have noticed beforehand. Maybe that's a park bench with the perfect view of the sunset or a second-hand book shop with shelves of pre-loved classics. After the last few months of having to learn not to take the small things for granted, you can see why something like this is so important to so many people.

With this in mind, we're feeling inspired. We're teaming up with Peroni Nastro Azzurro to enjoy our very own La Passeggiata. We'll be meandering the streets of Dublin with a face you're going to be very familiar with, to talk about lessons from lockdown and most importantly, the little moments we missed that we've learned to never take for granted again.

Wondering who will be joining us for our evening wander? All will be revealed soon but we will tell you this, he's known for his truly stylish lifestyle. Keep an eye on our social channels over the next few weeks for announcements.

In the meantime, we'll be adopting this Italian ritual of La Passeggiata and taking a walk with those who mean the most. Head on a slow and gentle stroll and take a moment to appreciate everything and everyone around you.

We have 10 packs of Peroni Nastro Azzurro to give away to help you celebrate your newfound love for all things Italian.

