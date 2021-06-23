Why you need to head to this food market for some seriously delicious cannolis

By Brian Dillon

June 23, 2021 at 11:49am

Sponsored

Why you need to head to this food market for some seriously delicious cannolis

These cannolis may be the very thing dreams are made of. So sweet, so luscious, so aesthetically pleasing. Welcome to Ciao Cannoli.

At Lovin Dublin, we are always on the hunt for the best eats in the city. And with delicious dishes and treats just like this one always popping up, our mission continues. So, fine people of the big smoke, we would like to introduce you to Ciao Cannoli.

Found at Dinetown Dublin, these stunning bites return on Thursday, June 24.

'What is a cannoli?', I hear you ask. In case you are unaware, cannolis are one of the best-known and most beloved desserts in the Sicilian tradition. They are pastries made up of tube-shaped shells of fried dough with a sweet, creamy filling. If that doesn't already sound mouthwatering enough, wait until you see what Ciao Cannoli are serving up at Dinetown Dublin.

Anyone for a Nutella Bella cannoli?

Having sold out in their very first week, we are expecting demand to be huge for this foodie spot when they reopen. Other cannoli fillings on offer include toasted pistachio, chocolate chips and orange, coconut cream with pineapple and dark chocolate, and strawberry jam and white chocolate. Excuse me while I DROOL.

Given how mouthwatering they look and the fact that they are served out of the cutest little pink van, you can be sure that your foodie Instagram game will be on fire when you head here.

Want to find out more? Make sure to follow them on Instagram for updates!

