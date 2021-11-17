WIN a €300 voucher to go towards your next iPhone

By Lynda Keogh

November 17, 2021 at 11:53am

Sponsored

WIN a €300 voucher to go towards your next iPhone

Time for an upgrade? Buy smart, not new with the help of Swappie

With new models being announced all too often, who can keep up with the latest technology?

Whether you've smashed your screen or you're n need of a faster, better quality device, Swappie provides an affordable alternative to expensive retailers and a safer substitute for marketplace purchases.

A trusted online store that sells previously owned, fully refurbished smartphones for up to 40% cheaper than new - Swappie provides a more sustainable way to buy smart, not new.

To keep quality a top priority and worries at bay, Swappie tests and repairs all their phones, ensuring they arrive at your door as good as new. Delivered in 1 - 3 days with free returns and a 1 year warranty, you don't have to compromise on good quality to nab yourself a cheaper alternative.

Fancy joining the refurbishment revolution without spending a cent?

The team at Swappie are giving away a €300 voucher for their site to spend on a refurbished iPhone! All you've got to do is fill out the form below...

Running Black Friday sales throughout the week, you can nab yourself a “like new” phone for a price you can afford with Swappie. Find out more today by visiting their WEBSITE.

