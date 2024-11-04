Search icon

04th Nov 2024

WIN: A getaway for you and three friends to Mount Druid courtesy of Birra Moretti

Sarah McKenna

In partnership with Birra Moretti. Over 18s only. Please drink responsibly.

Make memories to last a lifetime with your pals on a trip packed with great food, live entertainment and a pizza-making workshop.

How many of us are guilty of getting the group chat revved up with elaborate plans, only to never actually follow through with them? Or how many of us take one look outside at the weather and skip the Friday night catchup in favour of a cosy night in on the couch? How many of us feel like we just don’t spend enough time with the people that matter most to us?

If this rings true, and you’re looking to spend an unforgettable experience with your mates, we’ve got just the competition for you. Birra Moretti are on a mission to send one lucky individual and their closest three pals on an unforgettable trip on the 23rd and 24th November.

In the spirit of treasuring the moment, the winner and their mates will be treated to a weekend they’ll never forget. They’ll be whisked off to the luxurious Mount Druid in Co. Westmeath for a weekend packed with great food and new experiences.

Of course, with Birra Moretti as this getaway’s sponsors, the winner and their friends will also have an opportunity to sip on cold, refreshing Italian beer with the stunning surrounds of Mount Druid as their backdrop.

To kick off the getaway, you’ll roll up your sleeves, pop on an apron and learn from the pros with a pizza-making class led by an Italian chef. Afterwards, you’ll tuck into a bespoke Italian dinner and then enjoy some fabulous live entertainment. And, to ensure the memories of the weekend last a lifetime, the Birra Moretti team will be on hand to capture your experience on camera, so you’ll always be able to look back on the experience.

The prize includes transport to Mount Druid, plus one night’s accommodation, and for your chance to enter, head to the link right here. The competition closes on 10 November, so don’t delay in getting your entry in.

Good luck!

