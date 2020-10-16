WIN: A Guinness x BuJo rugby at-home kit in time for the Guinness Six Nations

The Guinness Six Nations is back, baby. And to ensure the best at-home rugby viewing experience, former Italian rugby player Martin Castrogiovanni has helped launch a new limited-edition Guinness x BuJo rugby at-home kit and we have one to give away!

For the first time ever, the kit features the Guinness Rugby BuJo Burger.

We've had to wait a while for international rugby to return since its postponement in March, so Guinness wants to reignite that excitement and the special atmosphere that we love so dearly about this occasion.

The Guinness x BuJo at-home kit is a fusion of everything we love about Guinness, BuJo and rugby. The delicious combination is made up of a special Guinness x BuJo black bun created by Coghlan’s bakery as well as the award-winning Scully’s Guinness Sticky Onion Marmalade (which won gold at the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards).

The Guinness x BuJo rugby at-home kit includes: 12 patties, eight unique Guinness inspired black buns, pickles, cheese and the delicious BuJo sauce. Along with the ingredients for the burger, you'll also get two Guinness Glasses, four cans of Guinness, four limited-edition Guinness Rugby beer mats, award-winning Scully’s Guinness Sticky Onion Marmalade and a Guinness Six Nations soft rugby ball for the ultimate at-home match day experience.

Chef Grainne O'Keefe, who created the burger, explained:

"I created this iconic limited-edition burger to celebrate the best of Irish producers and farmers to get behind the whole team. Featuring not only BuJo’s bespoke blend of grass-fed beef from Irish family farms but also Oliver Carty’s beechwood smoked bacon from Westmeath, The Scullery’s Guinness & Onion Marmalade jam made by Florrie Purcell in Tipperary, the signature black bun baked by David Coghlan in Kildare and of course Guinness draught in a can, brewed right here in the heart of Dublin."

People have been loving what BuJo has been putting out in recent years and it was one of the first burger outlets to put together at-home kits allowing customers to recreate the magic themselves.

To purchase one of these Guinness x BuJo rugby at-home kits for the ultimate match day experience, head here to order for delivery nationwide while stocks last. The kits cost €55 and are expected to be in high demand. Plus, five of the kits will feature a Guinness Golden Rugby Ticket for the chance to win two signed Irish Rugby jerseys from both the men’s and women’s teams.

Guinness has also developed a series of GIPHYs so people can create their own STOUTie at home, which will be available through Instagram stories by searching GIFs for Guinness Six Nations.

Ireland v Italy will kick off at 3:30pm on Saturday, October 24 and France v Ireland will kick off at 8.10pm on Saturday, October 31.

Fancy winning one for the France v Ireland match on Saturday, October 31? Simply enter using the form below!

And make sure to keep an eye on our socials as we will be giving two lucky Lovin Dublin reader the chance to WIN ANOTHER one of these Guinness x BuJo rugby at-home kits.

To purchase an 8 pack or 12 pack of Guinness, head here.

Please enjoy Guinness responsibly.