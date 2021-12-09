WIN: A hamper filled with Cadbury chocolate for someone you love

Want to get your hands on this delicious prize? Here's how...

With Christmas just around the corner, we all have someone we'd like to treat to treat over the coming weeks.

Whether it's a pal who's friendship has meant the world to you over the last year or a family member who deserves a bit of a pick-me-up, we all have someone in our lives who deserves a surprise treat this Christmas.

And if that loved one has a bit of a sweet tooth, we've got just the thing...

We've teamed up with Cadbury to give you the chance to WIN a hamper filled with delicious Cadbury treats, to send to someone you care about this Christmas.

The hamper is valued at €75 and filled with products from Cadbury's delicious Christmas range including The Great Big Box of Fingers, Roses, the Dairy Milk Winter Mint Crisp chocolate bar and LOADS more.

Cadbury are encouraging us all to share the love this Christmas, which is why they've brought back their Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service.

The Postal Service will be popping up in locations all around Ireland this month, giving people the opportunity to send a chocolate bar secretly to someone they love.

All‌ ‌you‌ need‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌is‌ ‌pay a visit ‌to‌ one of ‌their pop-up ‌Postal‌ ‌Services,‌ ‌think‌ ‌of‌ ‌someone‌ ‌you‌ ‌love and‌ ‌Cadbury will ‌post‌ ‌a chocolate bar ‌off‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌home‌ ‌for‌ ‌free - just make sure you keep it a secret!

You can find your nearest Cadbury Postal Service here.

To WIN the Cadbury hamper, we want to know why someone in your life deserves a surprise treat.

In keeping with Cadbury's Secret Santa theme, we don't need to know who you'd give this hamper to - we just want to know why you think this special person in your life deserves a surprise gift!

So, to be in with a chance of winning this tasty prize, fill out the form below and tell us why someone in your life deserves a delicious chocolate hamper.

If you can't see the form, click here.

*Value of €75 for the Hamper