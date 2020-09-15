WIN: A month's supply of Mude drinks and some TNC goodies

The Naked Collective has launched a brand new range of good-for-you drinks and to celebrate, we have teamed up with them to give one of our Lovin Dublin readers a gorgeous prize.

The new Mude range is available on their online store and is now hitting Irish retailers, and we are soo buzzed about that. Mude is brought to us by the carbon-neutral start-up, The Naked Collective in Kildare.

Mude is designed to help you take control of your day, made from all-natural ingredients. Plants, vitamins and water, That's it! Low in sugar and calories, vegan-friendly and ultra-refreshing!

Powered by The Naked Collective's SuperLiquid and ImmunoBoost technology, The range of five functional drinks includes Chill, Sleep, Play, Work and ImmunoBoost.

Designed to support you physically and mentally throughout the day, you can sip and enjoy those feel-good effects in 20 minutes.

Sustainability is at the core of everything The Naked Collective do. The cans are also 100% recyclable because 'good for you' means 'good for the planet'.

Fancy giving them a go? Fill the form out below to win a month's supply of these 'mood-boosting brews' with some other goodies from The Naked Collective. Prize includes 30 cans of each drink in the Mude range.

Terms and Conditions apply (see here).