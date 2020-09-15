Close

WIN: A month's supply of Mude drinks and some TNC goodies

By Brian Dillon

September 15, 2020 at 9:47am

Sponsored

The Naked Collective has launched a brand new range of good-for-you drinks and to celebrate, we have teamed up with them to give one of our Lovin Dublin readers a gorgeous prize.

The new Mude range is available on their online store and is now hitting Irish retailers, and we are soo buzzed about that. Mude is brought to us by the carbon-neutral start-up, The Naked Collective in Kildare.

Mude is designed to help you take control of your day, made from all-natural ingredients. Plants, vitamins and water, That's it! Low in sugar and calories, vegan-friendly and ultra-refreshing!

Powered by The Naked Collective's SuperLiquid and ImmunoBoost technology, The range of five functional drinks includes Chill, Sleep, Play, Work and ImmunoBoost.

Designed to support you physically and mentally throughout the day, you can sip and enjoy those feel-good effects in 20 minutes.

Sustainability is at the core of everything The Naked Collective do. The cans are also 100% recyclable because 'good for you' means 'good for the planet'.

Fancy giving them a go? Fill the form out below to win a month's supply of these 'mood-boosting brews' with some other goodies from The Naked Collective. Prize includes 30 cans of each drink in the Mude range.

Terms and Conditions apply (see here).

What’s your Mude?

Mude empowers you to live life to the fullest and take control of your day with this range of five functional, tasty drinks; Sleep, Chill, Play, Work and ImmunoBoost. All naturally brewed seltzers with unique immune-boosting functions and flavours for your different points or “Mudes” throughout the day whether you need a mid-morning kickstart or an ashwagandha infused moment to help you destress. Designed to support you physically and mentally, taking action within 20 minutes of consumption.
