WIN: A month's supply of new VITHIT Sparkling and lots of other merchandise

By James Fenton

October 30, 2020 at 9:56am

Sponsored

With a second lockdown underway, it's important to remember that a positive state of mind and body can help us through these challenging times.

It's been a hard year for everyone and we're all looking forward to a sense of normality coming back into our lives. Until then, it's important that we keep taking care of our minds and bodies and VITHIT is on hand to help in that department.

The health drink specialists have unveiled a new HIT workout which is aimed at helping you get through the lockdown with a positive state of mind and body. To celebrate its launch, we want to offer one lucky reader a month's supply of VITHIT's new sparkling range as well as some VITHIT merchandise including a VITHIT tile (pictured below).

The VITHIT Sparkling cans are packed full of health boosting vitamins and teas, low in calories and low in sugar and are the perfect companion to anyone taking on the HIT workout. They are now available to purchase in stores nationwide and in VITHIT's online store HERE but we want to give you a chance to win a month's supply which should be more than enough to get you through this lockdown!

Flavours include pink grapefruit lime, raspberry watermelon and mango pineapple so there's something for everyone's tastes. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize is fill out the competition form below and before you know it, some VITHIT Sparkling cans and other VITHIT merchandise will be on the way to you.

Keep an eye out for details of the workout to follow!

Best of luck!

