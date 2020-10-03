Close

WIN: A stunning couple's staycation in TWO luxurious Dublin hotels

By Brian Dillon

October 3, 2020 at 9:37am

Sponsored

We have a couple's staycation giveaway in not just one, but TWO luxurious Dublin hotels. If you're in the market for a relaxing (and ultra-fancy) staycation in the city with your other half, then keep on reading. Because this is a seriously stunning giveaway.

Here's how your city break would look...

If you are the lucky winner, you will start your Dublin city weekend escape at the InterContinental Ballsbridge, Dublin’s only 5 Star Urban resort.

WIN: A stunning couple's staycation in TWO luxurious Dublin hotels

You'll live like royalty and enjoy an overnight stay in the utter luxury of the WB Yeats Penthouse Suite and then be treated to a gorgeous breakfast the following morning. Not only that, you will have access to their 14m pool and you will receive to a spa treatment each, featuring ESPA products.

WIN: A stunning couple's staycation in TWO luxurious Dublin hotels

And to top off your experience at the InterContinental, you and your partner will enjoy a wonderful dining experience in Seasons Restaurant or the Lobby Lounge overlooking the Terrace Gardens.

And the luxury doesn't stop there.

On day two, you will be collected by your own private chauffeur (I did say you'll live like royalty) who will take you to your next stunning location. You'll be brought the 5 Star Westin Hotel, an ideal starting point for many city centre attractions. It's a mere stone's throw away from the amazing shopping opportunities on Grafton Street.

Once you've done that, it's time for relaxation with champagne and afternoon tea in the beautiful surroundings of Atrium Lounge.

Then, a table for two will be reserved for you guys so you can enjoy dinner and cocktails in Morelands Grill. And to finish things off, you'll then head up to your very own Library Suite which overlooks College Green!

Fancy being in with a chance of being the lucky winner of this couple's staycation? If you think you and your partner deserve a stunning Dublin City break in two super luxurious hotels, then simply fill in your details into the form below. This prize simply oozes style and will make for a memorable weekend in the capital.

Sponsored By
Head to thewestinhoteldublin.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 



Head to Intercontinentaldublin.ie or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 
