WIN: A table at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery foodie experience for you and five friends

Summer 2021 is still sizzling! We've been blessed with some spots of good weather, hospitality reopening and long awaited reunions with friends. With the good vibes in full swing, we're always on the lookout for things to do (and more importantly, eat!).

Ladies and gents, you'll find these good vibes and unreal eats at the Hop House 13 Summer Sizzles. The iconic surroundings of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery will showcase this stellar outdoor experience. Here you can enjoy bespoke food pairings and of course, a pint of tasty Hop House 13. Our taste buds are so excited for this! This event has been running since August 4th and is due to finish up on August 29th, so make sure to book a table.

There'll also be some class DJs providing seriously good tunes. You'll be able to catch the likes of Tara Stewart, DJ Marcus O' Laoire, Tiny Choons, Claire Beck and DJ Selky spinning decks.

Celebrate the last of the summer with your best pals in the vibrant and fun environment of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery. To help you reconnect with friends and enjoy this foodie experience, we've teamed up with the Guinness Open Gate Brewery to give you the chance to win a table for you and five friends with food and drink to the value of €250!

You can also guarantee yourself a spot by heading here and booking a table!

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is open from 5pm to 9pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 3pm to 9pm on Saturday and 1pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Please drink responsibly.