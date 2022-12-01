WIN: A three-course dinner with drinks for you and three friends at Tenters

WIN the ultimate Christmas night out for you and your mates at this tasty D8 gastro pub.

Looking for the perfect spot to enjoy some tasty dinner and drinks with pals? If you like the sound of a massive and varied menu, original cocktails and top-class live entertainment, there's a D8 gastro-pub you'll want to know about.

Whatever celebrations you're planning, Tenters is the perfect spot to unwind with some tasty food and drinks this Christmas.

When it comes to pub grub, they've got a huge lunch and dinner menu that's sure to suit everyone's tastes. You can expect brilliant burgers, sensational seafood, stellar steaks and loads more mouth-watering dishes, including some special festive bites for the season that's in it.

Of course, no Christmas celebration is complete without some incredible cocktails to toast with and you're spoiled for choice when it comes to drinks at Tenters. Tenters have a huge menu of unique cocktail concoctions, each inspired by the theme, A Taste of Home.

A Taste of Home means each member of the Tenters team has come up with their own cocktail creation that's inspired by their home, be that a drink that's traditional to their native country or one that features some key ingredients that are used in that country.

Along with this tasty menu comes an unbeatable city centre location and a top-class pub atmosphere that's essential for any festive night out. Tenters have some cracking live music sessions lined up for the month of December, creating the full festive experience for your next night out.

Plus, if you've got a pal that likes tasty pub grub and delicious cocktails, Tenters are also doing vouchers this Christmas that are sure to make the perfect gift for any of your Dublin-based foodie friends.

Speaking of vouchers, Tenters wants to treat one of YOU and your pals to the ultimate Christmas night out.

The lucky winner will nab €250 worth of Tenters vouchers, covering a three-course dinner with drinks included for you and three of your friends.

To be in with a chance to WIN, simply fill out the form below...

If you can't see the form, click here.

You can browse Tenters' full food and drinks menu and book your table right HERE.