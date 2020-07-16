WIN: A year's worth of Grilled Chicken Burgers from Romayo’s

We have teamed up with Romayo's to give away a year's supply of their new Chicken Burgers.

Fancy a free Chicken Burger from Romayo's? Wait, let me rephrase that. Fancy a YEAR'S WORTH of free Chicken Burgers from Romayo's? Why am I asking a silly question like that? Of course, you do!

Well, we have exactly that to give away to celebrate the launch of Romayo's new 'Guilt-Free Chicken Burgers'.

Romayo’s is hoping to entice health-conscious consumers with the launch of these 'Guilt-Free Chicken Burgers' that contain a maximum of just 446 calories and as little as 5.4g of saturated fat. The burgers consist of a whole 180g grilled chicken breast served with crispy iceberg lettuce and diced onions and are served in a toasted brioche bun. YUM!

Romayo’s new 'Guilt-Free Burgers' also contain a range of macronutrients which they say makes them the perfectly tasty post-workout option.

Nutritional analysis and allergen labelling were carried out by NutriCount Ireland, led by Niamh O’Connor RD MINDI, a CORU-registered consultant dietitian and nutritionist.

“All of the chicken burgers in the Guilt-Free range are high in protein and low in saturated fat and they range from just 415 to 446 calories,” said Ms O’Connor.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland’s (FSAI) report on Healthy Eating Guidelines states that the average man should consume between 2,400 to 2,800 calories a day, and the average woman should have between 2,000 and 2,400.

“Our Guilt-Free range is designed to change people’s perceptions of the tasty options available for health-conscious consumers,” said Dario Macari of Romayo’s.

“Chicken breast is a high-quality lean protein source, and our Guilt-Free range contains 51 grams of protein, 42 grams of carbohydrates and a maximum of 8g of saturated fat.

“The Plain version of the burger has 415 calories and only 5.4g of saturated fat while the addition of Supreme Mayo brings it up to 446 calories and 8g of saturated fat.

“The Piccante version, with the addition of chilli sauce, is in the middle with 434 calories and 6.4g of saturated fat.

“Regular gym users are very conscious of their macronutrient intake, with many consuming as much as two grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, and our Guilt-Free Burger can comprise a significant portion of that.

“According to FSAI guidelines, we should consume between 20 and 35 grams of fat per day - all of which makes the Guilt-Free Burger hugely appealing to our health-conscious customers.”

What’s better, they are also SERIOUSLY good value, both burgers retail at €6.20 each, with a large meal with chips and a drink retailing at just €8.95. Drop into your nearest Romayos or order online at www.romayos.ie.

