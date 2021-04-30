How to win an insane adventure in this stunning Mayo lodge for you and your housemate

We're giving you the chance to win the ultimate adventure in this incredible Mayo lodge!

The arrival of the May Bank Holiday weekend means one thing... Summer is On, my friends! I think it's safe to say we're all buzzing for a bit of sun, adventure and all-around great vibes.

With an end to lockdown finally in sight, it looks like summer 2021 will be an outdoor one, filled with sunshine and epic adventures. I could think of worse things... After the year we have, we all deserve a bit of that, don't you think?

To celebrate the upcoming season and the first long weekend of the summer, Rockshore is giving away a Bank of Holidays over the next 4 weeks, with 13 epic adventures up for grabs for 13 lucky winners.

This week, Rockshore is giving 4 lucky winners a chance to win an outdoor adventure staycation in Mayo, and they each get to bring a housemate with them, too!

The lucky winners will stay at the Big Style Atlantic Lodge in Mayo for two days of outdoor fun, with your days there spent surfing, coastal hiking and paddleboarding across the local freshwater lakes.

When the sun sets, you can then spend the night sipping a drink responsibly and enjoying a BBQ in the Big Style Lodge's Rockshore beer garden, enjoying some seriously amazing panoramic Atlantic views. Sounds quite magical, to be honest.

The lucky winners will be able to book a coastal staycation at a time that suits them, as soon as restrictions are lifted.

To be in with a chance of winning this epic adventure in Mayo, simply enter here.

To see full competition T&Cs, head here.

To kick start our favourite season and celebrate summer’s first long weekend, Rockshore is giving away a Bank of Holidays over the next 4 weeks, with 13 epic coastal adventures up from grabs with 13 winners.

Prize can only be availed of and redeemed after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

You must be over the age of 18 to enter. Please do not forward this content to anyone under the legal drinking age.

Please drink responsibly.