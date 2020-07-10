WIN: An exciting break in gorgeous Westport

Westport is where it's at, and it's time to discover it like never before! From the relaxation and tranquillity to be found in Westport House and Gardens to the thrill of the Great Western Greenway, it's a fantastic spot to get away to and leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

And we just so happen to have a wonderful Westport staycation to give away to one of our Lovin.ie readers, courtesy of Destination Westport.

Discover Westport like never before this summer. Breathe in the Wild Atlantic air as you Climb Croagh Patrick and take in the beauty of Clewbay, Feel the wind in your hair as you freewheel through the Great Western Greenway, wander through the ancient woodlands and exquisite gardens of Westport House. Find your freedom in the great outdoors of Westport.

To celebrate, Destination Westport is giving away a fabulous breakaway for two people.

Enjoy a two-night Bed and Full Irish Breakfast plus an evening meal at the 4-star Hotel Westport. Included in your prize is a visit to stunning Westport House Estate and Gardens.

Climb beautiful Croagh Patrick for the most rewarding views or enjoy what the estate itself has to offer such as the exclusive 10km cycling trail or galavanting around the gorgeous 400-acre back garden featuring blooming gardens, woodland and lakes.

Plus, you can hear all of the fascinating stories of this privately-owned historic house and its in 300 years of Irish heritage.

Additionally, you can hire a bike and cycle the Great Western greenway for some amazing sights, visit some of the areas blue flag beaches and explore the incredible food and drink opportunities this charming town has to offer.

And foodies will be a fan of what's on the menu in the hotel itself, with the head chef of Cian’s on Bridge Street, Cian Hayes, opening a pop-up restaurant experience in Hotel Westport this summer, serving up some delicious dishes made with the finest locally-sourced ingredients.

Fancy this gorgeous staycation courtesy of Destination Westport? To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is fill in your details below. Entrants must be 18 years or over. See below for full competition T&Cs.

Visit www.destinationwestport.ie to find out how to have the ultimate staycation in beautiful Westport.