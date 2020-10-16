Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WIN: An unreal virtual cocktail masterclass for you and your pals

By Brian Dillon

October 16, 2020 at 11:54am

Sponsored

Share:

Whether you're looking for a fun activity with your work colleagues or something unique to do with your group of mates, these cocktail boxes can be delivered to any address in Ireland for a virtual cocktail masterclass.

Many of us have questioned the likelihood of having a Christmas party with our colleagues, or even a festive night out with our mates this year. Well, Catch Events may have us covered because they've come up with a brilliant cocktail masterclass you and your mates and/or colleagues can do together from the comfort of your own homes.

So even if you guys are in opposite corners of Ireland, you can jump on zoom to shake, stir and sip delicious cocktails together with these Quarantini Cocktails. What a name, right?

quarantini kit

How does it work?

Simply have a browse of the tasty selection on their website and decide which cocktail you want to become a master at making.

Once your order is placed, you'll receive the ingredients and equipment to make four cocktails. Then, you will be joined by your colleagues or your best pals on zoom, along with an expert mixologist who will share his best tips, tricks and methods for making your cocktail of choice, just like in the below video.

Not only is it a great way to learn how to make the best cocktails yourself at home, but bt it's also a new and exciting team-bonding experience. I don't know about you, but I think this is going to be very popular when it comes to Christmas party season.

Perhaps you fancy becoming an expert at making a French Pornstar Martini, an Espresso Martini or a Pretty In Pink. Whichever one tickles your fancy, you can check out all of the Quarantini Cocktails kits available for the masterclass on their website. You can also keep up to date by following them on Instagram.

To be in with a chance of winning this virtual cocktail masterclass, simply enter using the form below.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

WIN: Dr. Oetker hamper so you can make these two simple sweet treats at home

20 classic scary movies to watch this October and where to find them

Pamela Scott closures - Blanchardstown and Grafton Street among 12 branches to shut

Dublin's first 100% gluten free takeaway has just opened for business

You may also love

WIN: Dr. Oetker hamper so you can make these two simple sweet treats at home

Donal Skehan on returning to Ireland and his love for potatoes

Experts answer some of your mortgage questions

Introducing Jameson Cold Brew: Three simple ways to serve this new drink

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.