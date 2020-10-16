WIN: An unreal virtual cocktail masterclass for you and your pals

Whether you're looking for a fun activity with your work colleagues or something unique to do with your group of mates, these cocktail boxes can be delivered to any address in Ireland for a virtual cocktail masterclass.

Many of us have questioned the likelihood of having a Christmas party with our colleagues, or even a festive night out with our mates this year. Well, Catch Events may have us covered because they've come up with a brilliant cocktail masterclass you and your mates and/or colleagues can do together from the comfort of your own homes.

So even if you guys are in opposite corners of Ireland, you can jump on zoom to shake, stir and sip delicious cocktails together with these Quarantini Cocktails. What a name, right?

How does it work?

Simply have a browse of the tasty selection on their website and decide which cocktail you want to become a master at making.

Once your order is placed, you'll receive the ingredients and equipment to make four cocktails. Then, you will be joined by your colleagues or your best pals on zoom, along with an expert mixologist who will share his best tips, tricks and methods for making your cocktail of choice, just like in the below video.

Not only is it a great way to learn how to make the best cocktails yourself at home, but bt it's also a new and exciting team-bonding experience. I don't know about you, but I think this is going to be very popular when it comes to Christmas party season.

Perhaps you fancy becoming an expert at making a French Pornstar Martini, an Espresso Martini or a Pretty In Pink. Whichever one tickles your fancy, you can check out all of the Quarantini Cocktails kits available for the masterclass on their website. You can also keep up to date by following them on Instagram.

