WIN: Dinner and live music at home for six people from Johnnie Fox's

We have teamed up with the iconic Johnnie Fox's for a chance to win an evening of food and entertainment. We have some of the Johnnie Fox’s magic wrapped up and ready to deliver to your door. What’s more, you'll get to share it with your dream team!

Having served generations at their place for over 200 years, April 2020 saw Fox’s launch their first-ever take-home service, with the focus on providing restaurant-quality gourmet food at home. Featuring some of the usual favourites like their famous Seafood Chowder and their legendary Fox’s Mussels, their At HOME Menu means a night out of the kitchen or catering for special occasions is now only a click away.

Johnnie Fox's has their own bakery making scrumptious cakes and fresh breads daily and they even have a free personalisation service for birthdays meaning you can make a fuss without any fuss!

For some, Phase 2 means a great chance to reconnect in person, for others the wait will be a little longer. Whether you want to host a dinner party in real life or dine online, Johnnie Fox’s will deliver a dinner to remember for you and your five favourite people. So you can enjoy this fab dining experience together regardless of whether you're actually together.

They are even throwing in a Zoom-Live Trad session just for you and your guests. You'll be joined online by the best of Johnnie Fox's musicians for some much-needed craic agus ceoil!

To be in with a chance of winning this cracker of a dinner party for you and five friends and to enjoy the Johnnie Fox's experience At HOME, simply fill in the form below.

“We’ve had people at our place for over 200 years. Now we’ll come to yours”

Johnnie Fox's At HOME - Delivery & Collection 7 Days a week, order the day before!

Johnnie Fox's Restaurant reopens on Wednesday, July 1. Reservations are recommended and you can click here to book.