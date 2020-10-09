WIN: Dr. Oetker baking kit to make these two delicious treats in four simple steps

Oh, these do look delicious! And they're actually pretty easy to make. We should know, we tried them ourselves.

Whether you've become a star baker in the past few months or you're just getting started, we've got some recipes and methods that are guaranteed to turn out stunningly delicious.

So, if you're in the mood for something sweet and easy to whip together, then we recommend having a go at this Apple Traybake or this Best Baked Vanilla Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote. Or try both!

If you need more inspiration, check out how we got on below!

First up, it's the Apple Traybake.

Here are the ingredients you'll need:

300 g apples

1 lemon Juice

175 g unsalted butter (softened)

175 g light Brown Sugar

2 medium eggs (beaten)

5 g Dr. Oetker Madagascan Vanilla Extract or Taylor & Colledge Organic Vanilla Bean Paste (1tsp)

150 ml milk

350 g self-raising flour

2tsp Dr. Oetker Gluten-Free Baking Powder/10g Dr. Oetker Baking Powder Sachets

5 g ground cinnamon (1tsp)

5 g mixed spice (1tsp)

50 g demerara sugar

And here is the simple four-step method to follow:

Preheat your oven to 180°C/160°C fan/Gas mark 4. Grease and line a 10”x8” rectangle baking tin. Peel and core the apples, then thinly slice them and place in a bowl. Pour the lemon juice over the apples and stir to coat the apples – this prevents the apples from browning. Place the butter and light brown sugar in a bowl and cream together until it's smooth. Add the eggs, Dr. Oetker Madagascan Vanilla Extract and milk. Mix together until fully combined (the mixture will be very runny). Sieve the flour, Dr. Oetker Baking Powder and spices on top and fold through the mixture to combine. Add 2/3 of the apple to the mixture and fold in. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and smooth out. Place the remaining apple slices on top of the mixture and sprinkle over the demerara sugar. Bake the traybake for 50-55 minutes, until golden brown. Leave that to cool in the tin.

Once it has cooled, the traybake can be stored in an airtight container for 2 days.

Next up, it's the Best Baked Vanilla Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote

Here are the ingredients you'll need:

For the cheesecake:

200 g digestive biscuits (crushed)

100 g Dr. Oetker Milk Chocolate Chips

100 g unsalted butter (melted)

600 g cream cheese

250 g mascarpone

200 g caster sugar

30 ml Dr. Oetker Madagascan Vanilla Extract or Taylor & Colledge Organic Vanilla Bean Paste (2tsp)

30 g cornflour (2 tbsp)

For the Blueberry Compote:

300 g blueberries

2 Dr. Oetker Ground Arrowroot Sachets

50 ml water

30 g caster sugar (2 tbsp)

30 ml lemon juice (1 lemon)

And here is the simple four-step method to follow:

Heat your oven to 170°C/Gas mark 3. Mix the biscuit crumbs and Dr. Oetker Milk Chocolate hips with the melted butter in a mixing bowl. Press the mixture into a lightly greased 20cm spring-clip cake tin. Chill well. In a separate bowl, whisk together the cream cheese, mascarpone, caster sugar, Dr. Oetker Madagascan Vanilla Extract, eggs and cornflour until smooth, then pour into the tin and level. Bake for 50 mins-1 hr. Allow that to cool. To make the compote, put the blueberries, ground arrowroot, water, sugar and lemon juice into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Allow to thicken for a few minutes, and then cool in the fridge. Serve the compote poured over the cheesecake.

So next time you're craving something sweet yet simple to make, have a go at these two recipes.

