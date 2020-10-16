WIN: Dr. Oetker hamper so you can make these two simple sweet treats at home

Here are two simple sweet treats to make at home. We're giving away a lovely Dr. Oetker hamper to one lucky Lovin Dublin reader so they can recreate this magic at home!

These aren't your bog-standard sweet treats to make at home! We've teamed up with Dr. Oetker to bring our lovely Lovin audience some baking inspiration for when they're craving something tasty. And this time, we tried our hand at making a Chocolate Chip Sweet Potato Loaf as well as White Chocolate Coconut Cookie Bars.

If you're looking for inspiration on why you should try these recipes yourself, check out how we got on with them in the below video.

First up, it's the Chocolate Chip Sweet Potato Loaf.

Here are the ingredients you'll need:

1 large sweet potato

300g caster sugar

100ml vegetable oil

2 eggs

230g plain flour

100g Dr. Oetker Extra Dark (72%) Chocolate Chunks or Chips

1 tsp Dr. Oetker Bicarbonate of Soda

¼ tsp salt

80ml water

To decorate:

200g Dr. Oetker Classic Vanilla Buttercream Style Icing

50g Dr. Oetker Extra Dark Chocolate (72%)

And here is the method to follow:

Preheat the oven to 180˚C/160˚C fan/gas mark 4. Line a 2lb loaf tin and a baking tray with non-stick parchment paper. On the lined baking tray, place the sweet potato and pierce it all over with a fork. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until tender. Allow the sweet potato to cool slightly before slicing in half. Spoon the inside of the sweet potato into a large bowl and mash until smooth. Discard the potato skins. In a large bowl, whisk together the sugar and vegetable oil. Add in the eggs and whisk until combined. In a bowl, add the Dr. Oetker Dark Chocolate Chips and the flour, toss until the chocolate chips are coated in flour. To the egg mixture, add the flour, chocolate chips, Dr. Oetker Bicarbonate of Soda, salt and water. Mix until just combined. Add in the mashed sweet potatoes and stir until just mixed. Pour the mix into the prepared loaf tin and bake for 60-65 minutes or until a skewer is inserted and comes out clean. Allow the loaf to cool for 10 minutes in the tin before transferring to a wire rack. Once the loaf is completely cooled, use a spoon to soften the buttercream style icing in the tub. Spoon roughly half the icing onto the top of the loaf and use a knife to spread the icing roughly over the cake. Grate the Dr. Oetker Extra Dark Chocolate onto a sheet of baking paper, then sprinkle it on top to decorate before slicing.

Top tip: By tossing the chocolate chunks/chips in flour, it stops them from sinking to the bottom of the loaf during baking.

Next up, it's the White Chocolate Coconut Cookie Bars

Here are the ingredients you need (to make 16 bars):

225g butter, melted

180g light brown sugar

75g caster sugar

2 large eggs

1tsp Taylor & Colledge Organic Vanilla Bean Extract

350g plain flour

½tsp Dr. Oetker Bicarbonate of Soda

½tsp salt

100g Dr. Oetker White Chocolate Chunks OR Chips

50g desiccated coconut

To decorate, you'll need:

50g Dr. Oetker White Chocolate (26%)

Desiccated coconut

Here is the method to follow:

Preheat the oven to 180˚C/160˚C fan/gas mark 4. Line a 20x24cm tin with non-stick parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk together the melted butter, brown sugar and caster sugar until smooth. Add in the eggs and Taylor & Colledge Organic Vanilla Bean Extract, whisk until combined. Add in the plain flour, Dr. Oetker Bicarbonate of Soda, salt, Dr. Oetker White Chocolate chips and desiccated coconut. Stir until well combined. Pour the mix into the prepared tin and press to an even layer. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until lightly golden on the sides. Allow the bars to cool fully in the tin. Melt the Dr. Oetker White Chocolate according to package instructions. Drizzle the top of the bars with melted white chocolate and sprinkle on some desiccated coconut. Place the tin in the fridge for 5 minutes to allow the chocolate to set. Remove from the fridge and using a sharp knife, cut the bake into 16 squares. Store In an airtight container and bars can keep up to a week.

Top tip: If you don’t want to make this recipe into bars, it can also be made as individual cookies. Spoon mounds of dough onto a lined baking tray, allow to chill in the fridge before baking for 15-20 minutes.

To create these delicious goodies for yourself at home, simply follow the recipes above and see if you can whip them together like Alan and Elijah!

Out of the two lads, who do you think did the better job? Are you team Alan or team Elijah?

And for more gorgeous baking inspiration like this, head to oetker.ie.

Fancy winning our Dr. Oetker hamper giveaway so you can get all of the ingredients you'll need to recreate these delicious treats at home? Simply enter using the form below.