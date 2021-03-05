WIN: Guinness teams up with The Dough Bros for unreal match day pizza kits and we have some up for grabs!

By Brian Dillon

March 5, 2021 at 4:04pm

Sponsored

Guinness has teamed up with a beloved Galway pizzeria for this fab pizza kit, and we have two to give away! 

The Guinness Six Nations has returned and with it, the roar of the fans, but this year from our homes, instead of our stadiums.

With that in mind, Guinness has teamed up with the ultra-popular Galway based pizzeria, The Dough Bros, to bring the magic of match day to your home with a limited-edition Guinness x The Dough Bros DIY Pizza Kit. And lads, it sounds delicious.

In order to bring the match day magic into the homes of rugby fans across the country, the kit features three wood-fired bases and customers can choose three of the following toppings; Gubbeen Chorizo, Wooded Pig Salami, Spicy Nduja Sausage, Basil Pesto, Real Police Co Putted Olives and Jalapeño. The kits also include two cans of Guinness and two Guinness pint glasses. Plus, there are vegan, gluten-free and vegetarian options available, meaning every rugby fan can enjoy this ultimate match day experience with their family or housemates.

As well as this, 20 of the limited edition kits will come with a Guinness Golden Rugby Ticket, giving you the chance to win an unreal Guinness Six Nations prize that money just can't buy.

This tasty partnership has been enjoyed by many a rugby fan since the return of the Guinness Six Nations, with the kits becoming a sell-out success! The Guinness x The Dough Bros DIY Pizza Kit is available for sale from March 9.

Do you fancy treating yourself to a bit of match day magic with this limited edition Guinness x The Dough Bros DIY Pizza Kit? Well, we have two to give away. To be in with a chance of winning one of them, simply enter your details in the below form. Delivery is open to anyone in the Republic of Ireland.

To order one of these stunning kits, head here.

Please enjoy Guinness responsibly. 

