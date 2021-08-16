WIN: Some unreal Guinness-themed prizes when you simply share a pic of your pint

2021 is all about reconnecting. With that in mind, we are looking for you guys to share your #GuinnessTime moments with us. Whether you are meeting your mates in the beloved local, hanging out in your favourite beer garden or enjoying a pint in your back garden, we want to see how you are enjoying this special time.

If you decide to enjoy a creamy pint of Guinness this weekend, why not use that opportunity to win some unreal Guinness-themed prizes. Here is exactly how it works.

Your first step is to simply enjoy the moment. Meet up with that mate you have been meaning to catch up with, head out with the other half or have the lads over to the back garden. Then, all you need to do is take a snap of your #GuinnessTime moment. Upload that to Instagram using the hashtag #GuinnessTime and you may appear on our bespoke #GuinnessTime wall, which you can check out here. Oh, and make sure to tag @lovindublin as well!

If you're not on Instagram, do not fret my friends. Because you still have the opportunity to enter to win some fab prizes by using the form here.

What's on offer? Well, you could win yourself the ultimate Guinness outdoor furniture set amongst other fantastic Guinness goodies. Keep your eyes peeled for more prize reveals coming soon.

You can check out our #GuinnessTime wall and see some of the previous submissions here.

It's super easy to enter, so make sure to do so soon! And most importantly, enjoy your #GuinnessTime moment with your pals!

Please drink responsibly.

You must be over 18 to enter.