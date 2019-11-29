WIN: The ultimate staycation at the unique Devlin Hotel

As far as staycations go, this one would be pretty FAB.

Since it's their first birthday, The Devlin Hotel in Ranelagh has launched their Christmas Wrapped Up package. And we just so happen to have one to give away.

With its eye-popping art, delicious food and inventive drinks, a staycation at The Devlin really is like no other.

And with this package, you're getting more than just a mere hotel stay.

First of all, you'll be able to dine in the gorgeous rooftop restaurant and bar that is Layla's.

The package includes breakfast which can be enjoyed on this beautiful rooftop overlooking the city. What a way to start your day!

The package also includes tickets to the luxury Stella Cinema, located in the hotel. This is far from your everyday movie-viewing experience. The 44-seat theatre featuring a state-of-the-art sound system transports you back to the 1920s with its stunning speakeasy-style decor.

The Devlin is also home to DIME, a perfect spot to stop and refuel with a coffee and a treat during your stay.

Or, if you're in the market for some of the most glam cocktails in the city, then you'll be sorted in the Americana Bar.

Located on the ground floor, the expert mixologists serve up some tasty classics as well as deliciously unexpected concoctions.

And it just so happens that the Christmas Wrapped Up package that we have up for grabs includes a complimentary drink in this slick and stylish bar.

And obviously, this package also includes a stay in one of their incredibly cool and cleverly designed rooms.

They have pretty much everything you could need (and then some) including Dyson hairdryers, power showers, Nespresso machines and Smeg fridges.

Oh, and you'll also be treated to one of their Devlin Munchie Boxes featuring the best and most iconic Irish snacks.

A stay in one of these rooms also includes access to Netflix and Marshall Amps for your tunes (start making that staycation playlist now).

Plus, each of the rooms has a unique feel to it with interesting art and quirky decor.

And The Devlin also acts as an ideal location for exploring all that the buzzing area of Ranelagh has to offer, and it's just five minutes to the city centre on the Luas.

So, to be in with a chance of getting your hands on this stunning prize, fill out the form below!