Win the ultimate Titanic staycation experience in Belfast this Autumn

Whether you’re a history buff or want to explore the North, a trip to Titanic Belfast should be on the agenda…

Nearly 110 years since one of the world’s most famous ships set sail, the Titanic has remained at the forefront of Irish history, but how much do you know about this famous vessel?

Just 90 minutes outside of Dublin, Titanic Belfast is a world-leading tourist attraction that allows visitors to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, smells and stories of RMS Titanic on the very site where the ship was designed, built and launched.

Featuring nine interactive galleries and a new themed self-guided trail that will take you through the Titanic Experience, you will learn all about the city and people that helped to make this storied ship a reality, its very conception, maiden voyage and tragic end in a day out at Titanic Belfast.

Entrance on-board SS Nomadic, the world’s last remaining White Star vessel and RMS Titanic’s original tender ship.

The Discovery Tour, an award-winning outdoor-only guided tour on which guests will walk in the footsteps of the men who built the luxury liner in Belfast’s historic shipyard.

An overnight stay in the Titanic Hotel Belfast right next door to Titanic Belfast, in the historic Harland & Wolff headquarters.

With new precautionary measures in place including advanced booking only, prearranged time slots, reduced capacities, sanitisation stations and social distancing measures throughout the attraction, you can rest assured in the safety of your visit.

Keeping the stories of over a century ago alive in the minds of those who visit, Titanic Belfast is a world famous tourist attraction for a reason. To find out more, book your tickets or plan your itinerary, just visit their website or click right HERE.

