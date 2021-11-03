Win the ultimate Titanic staycation experience in Belfast this Autumn

By Lovin' Media

November 3, 2021 at 10:39am

Sponsored

Share:
Win the ultimate Titanic staycation experience in Belfast this Autumn

Whether you’re a history buff or want to explore the North, a trip to Titanic Belfast should be on the agenda…

Nearly 110 years since one of the world’s most famous ships set sail, the Titanic has remained at the forefront of Irish history, but how much do you know about this famous vessel?

Just 90 minutes outside of Dublin, Titanic Belfast is a world-leading tourist attraction that allows visitors to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, smells and stories of RMS Titanic on the very site where the ship was designed, built and launched.

Featuring nine interactive galleries and a new themed self-guided trail that will take you through the Titanic Experience, you will learn all about the city and people that helped to make this storied ship a reality, its very conception, maiden voyage and tragic end in a day out at Titanic Belfast.

Since there’s no bigger story and no better time to hear it told, we’ve teamed up with the folks at Titanic Belfast to give you the chance to win VIP Passes for Titanic Belfast and SS Nomadic, plus an overnight stay in the Titanic Hotel Belfast!

In addition to the nine interactive galleries of the Titanic Experience, this prize includes:

  • Entrance on-board SS Nomadic, the world’s last remaining White Star vessel and RMS Titanic’s original tender ship.
  • The Discovery Tour, an award-winning outdoor-only guided tour on which guests will walk in the footsteps of the men who built the luxury liner in Belfast’s historic shipyard.
  • An overnight stay in the Titanic Hotel Belfast right next door to Titanic Belfast, in the historic Harland & Wolff headquarters.

Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

If you want to be in with a chance to win, all you’ve got to do is fill out the form below with your name, email and phone number!

With new precautionary measures in place including advanced booking only, prearranged time slots, reduced capacities, sanitisation stations and social distancing measures throughout the attraction, you can rest assured in the safety of your visit.

Keeping the stories of over a century ago alive in the minds of those who visit, Titanic Belfast is a world famous tourist attraction for a reason. To find out more, book your tickets or plan your itinerary, just visit their website or click right HERE.

Terms and Conditions:
Prize must be booked in advance via Titanic Belfast. Overnight stay valid Sunday-Thursday only. Prize is subject to availability and is non-transferable. No cash alternative. Valid until 31 March 2022.

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

There's a special Samhain market happening this weekend in the Liberties

Our weekly sambo line up in time for National Sandwich Day!

Do you love a good pub quiz? Here's a round up of a few on this week

There's a men's circle happening in Dublin tonight and tomorrow!

You may also love

COMPETITION: Get a bouquet of flowers sent to someone you love every month for a year

This brand new device is a must-have for any Guinness fan

COMPETITION: Win €500 to kickstart your new passion

Calling all students! Find your next obsession with these FREE online courses and studio spaces

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.