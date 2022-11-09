WIN: Treat yourself to a tasty feast this weekend with a €100 Presto Pizza voucher!

Calling all pizza lovers! This Dundrum favourite has just added a new first-of-its-kind pizza to their menu.

Planning on heading out this weekend or fancy a takeaway? If a delicious pizza is on the cards, we've got a tasty new option for you to try...

Presto Pizza in Dundrum is now the proud home of Ireland's first-ever Detroit Deep Dish pizza - and it sounds heavenly.

Deep-dish and square cut, this first-to-Ireland pizza is baked in a rectangular steel pan to add the extra texture and flavour that makes this particular order so tasty.

The dough also has an extra high hydration level, making it light and airy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. This combined with its unique baking method means it bakes bubbly and fluffy in the centre, with some perfectly-melted crispy cheese crust along the edges. Yum...

Advertisement

And when it comes to toppings, you really are spoiled for choice. Presto Pizza have loads of different cheeses, sauces and toppings to choose from, offering a staggering 13 million(!) different combinations for you to choose from.

Presto Pizza says they've created the fluffiest, sauciest, cheesiest pizza imaginable with the Detroit Deep Dish, and that it has to be tried to be believed. So, it really is only right that you pop by their restaurant in Dundrum Town Centre Upper Pembroke District this weekend and try it for yourself...

Or if you're not in the mood for pizza, they also do a tasty range of subs, made to order with freshly sliced deli meats, as well as wings, salads, fries and ice cream.

The majority of PRESTO Pizza's menu can be modified to suit vegan and vegetarian diets too, making it the perfect one-stop-shop for everyone's takeaway order this weekend.

Advertisement

To celebrate the Detroit Deep Dish landing on Presto Pizza's menu, they're giving away a €100 voucher to one lucky winner.

To be in with a chance to WIN, simply fill out the form below.

If you can't see the form, click here.