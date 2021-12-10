Win treats for your favourite local businesses with the 12 Days of SQUIDmas

By Lovin' Media

December 10, 2021 at 12:34pm

Sponsored

Silly season is upon us and it’s time to celebrate SQUIDmas!

If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s the importance of supporting local businesses that make this country so special.

Since this Christmas is all about supporting small businesses, this digital loyalty card platform wants to reward your dedication and give you even more reason to keep your money local.

If you don’t already have the SQUID Loyalty app, it’s time to get downloading…

Throughout the 12 Days of SQUIDmas festivities - taking place from 10th-21st December - you’re going to want to keep a watchful eye over Squid Loyalty’s Instagram stories.

Sharing new codes each day that will earn users free gifts on the SQUID App, your loyalty to local businesses is about to be rewarded.

So, what businesses will be taking part in the festivities?

Keeping their users caffeinated in the run up to Christmas, you’ll be happy to hear there are plenty of complementary cuppas on the horizon.

To mark the end of the festivities, day 12 is set to be especially exciting. With 100 free burritos from Zambreros up for grabs, you’re going to want to be on the ball!

Here are the 12 local businesses taking part in the 12 Days of SQUIDmas. Did your favourite make the cut?

  • Mint Coffee Dublin
  • Cabana Cafe
  • Bold & Brass Coffee
  • Kool Beanz Coffee
  • Hope Coffee Dublin
  • Catalyst Coffee
  • Coffee Club @147
  • DASH
  • Grounded Dublin
  • L'art du Chocolat
  • Coffee Works
  • Póg
  • Aventura
  • Ellie's Ice Cream
  • Zambreros

Helping their users discover their new favourite spot from over 650 businesses while ensuring they never misplace a loyalty card again, SQUID Loyalty is Ireland’s leading digital loyalty card platform. Taking place from 10th-21st December, make sure you follow SQUID on social media and keep an eye on their Instagram stories to take part in the 12 Days of SQUIDmas.

Download the SQUID App to reap the rewards.

Latest podcast

