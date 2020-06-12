WIN: Two night B&B stay and dinner from Select Hotels of Ireland

We've teamed up with Select Hotels of Ireland to give a member of our lovely Lovin audience a fab two night B&B stay as well as dinner for two in one of Ireland's best hotels.

It looks like 2020 will be the year of the staycation. And you know what? That is in no way a bad thing. I have a feeling that we will all be discovering how enjoyable a break in Ireland can really be.

If you're contemplating where you're going to have your staycation this year, then you'll definitely be interested in this fantastic competition of ours.

Select Hotels of Ireland comprises 29 of Ireland’s top-class independently owned hotels nationwide. Renowned for their amazing hospitality, top service and cosy hotel experiences, a stay at one of these hotels is guaranteed to leave you feeling more refreshed and rejuvenated than when you first walked in.

Most of their hotels are near the coast as well as beautiful walking and cycling trails, with loads to experience in some of the most beautiful parts of the country. I don't know about you, but I think that is just what the doctor ordered.

Select Hotels of Ireland will begin to open around the country on June 29, meaning a glorious summer staycation isn't too far away!

To find out their fab hotel locations and how you can book, then make sure to check out their website.

To be in with a chance of winning this absolutely gorgeous prize of a two night B&B stay for two people including dinner, then simply fill in your details below. Good luck! You will be contacted soon if you are the lucky winner!

Prize includes dinner on one night. Winner must pick the hotel when they win, and will then receive a voucher for that hotel.