WIN: Two nights' B&B in Trinity College Dublin, a guided campus tour and more unreal prizes

By Lovin Media

July 8, 2022 at 11:54am

Sponsored

Share:

To celebrate the launch of Trinity Trails, we're giving you the chance to WIN a two night stay in Trinity College, a guided tour of the campus, a visit to the Book of Kells and more amazing prizes.

When you live in or around Dublin, it's easy to miss out on some of the incredible historical sites the capital city has to offer. Many of us go our whole lives living here without taking a moment to learn more about these incredible attractions and, considering how rich the area's history is, that really is a shame.

Trinity College Dublin is one of many iconic monuments that you likely pass by on daily basis, but never take the time to learn more about. That's why Trinity has recently launched Trinity Trails, a walking tour that brings the campus to life through insider knowledge and insights about the ancient buildings, famous alumni and hidden gems that surround this campus.

Lead by an expert guide, Trinity Trails visitors enjoy a 45-minute tour of the campus, offering a unique insight into the compelling history and heritage behind some of Trinity’s hidden gems, such as the Old Anatomy Museum, Museum Building, Rose Garden and Zoological Museum.

The tour comes to an end by the Old Library where visitors can either continue their journey into the Book of Kells and Old Library, or enjoy lunch or coffee at one of Trinity’s many delicious restaurants and cafés. And if you want to take your trip to a whole new level, visitors to Trinity can even stay overnight in the heart of the campus, with bedrooms available to book throughout the summer months.

Advertisement

And you can rest assured that all of the knowledge you're gaining is accurate and expertly curated. More than 30 Trinity contributors were involved in developing the compelling content and stories for Trinity Trails, brought to life by academics, staff, students and researchers who are passionate about sharing Trinity’s rich history and heritage.

To celebrate the launch of Trinity Trails, Trinity are giving you the chance to WIN two night's B&B in Trinity for two people, a guided tour of the campus, a visit to the Book of Kells and a selection of Irish gifts from the Trinity Gift Shop.

To be in with a chance to WIN, simply fill out your details in the form below.

If you can't see the form, click here.

Advertisement

For more information on Trinity Trails and your visit, see tcd.ie/visitors

 

Advertisement
Sponsored By
Visit our website
Share:

Latest articles

3 new openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin this week

10 of the best spots in Dublin for a weekend picnic

'A place of legend' - Dublin mourns the closure of the Flowing Tide Pub

13 Italian restaurants in Dublin (since everyone you know is in Italy)

You may also love

Grab a FREE Schweppes Summer Spritz on your next night out in these Dublin bars

The ultimate summer pub series is coming to Dublin, with live DJs, pub quizzes and more unreal events

4 reasons why switching mortgage providers could be the best decision for you

Making summer plans? Check out these epic All Out Summer Adventures in Dublin and Mayo