WIN: Two nights' B&B in Trinity College Dublin, a guided campus tour and more unreal prizes

To celebrate the launch of Trinity Trails, we're giving you the chance to WIN a two night stay in Trinity College, a guided tour of the campus, a visit to the Book of Kells and more amazing prizes.

When you live in or around Dublin, it's easy to miss out on some of the incredible historical sites the capital city has to offer. Many of us go our whole lives living here without taking a moment to learn more about these incredible attractions and, considering how rich the area's history is, that really is a shame.

Trinity College Dublin is one of many iconic monuments that you likely pass by on daily basis, but never take the time to learn more about. That's why Trinity has recently launched Trinity Trails, a walking tour that brings the campus to life through insider knowledge and insights about the ancient buildings, famous alumni and hidden gems that surround this campus.

Lead by an expert guide, Trinity Trails visitors enjoy a 45-minute tour of the campus, offering a unique insight into the compelling history and heritage behind some of Trinity’s hidden gems, such as the Old Anatomy Museum, Museum Building, Rose Garden and Zoological Museum.

The tour comes to an end by the Old Library where visitors can either continue their journey into the Book of Kells and Old Library, or enjoy lunch or coffee at one of Trinity’s many delicious restaurants and cafés. And if you want to take your trip to a whole new level, visitors to Trinity can even stay overnight in the heart of the campus, with bedrooms available to book throughout the summer months.

Advertisement

And you can rest assured that all of the knowledge you're gaining is accurate and expertly curated. More than 30 Trinity contributors were involved in developing the compelling content and stories for Trinity Trails, brought to life by academics, staff, students and researchers who are passionate about sharing Trinity’s rich history and heritage.

To celebrate the launch of Trinity Trails, Trinity are giving you the chance to WIN two night's B&B in Trinity for two people, a guided tour of the campus, a visit to the Book of Kells and a selection of Irish gifts from the Trinity Gift Shop.

To be in with a chance to WIN, simply fill out your details in the form below.

If you can't see the form, click here.

Advertisement

For more information on Trinity Trails and your visit, see tcd.ie/visitors