WIN: An unbelievable Achill Island adventure that will be truly unforgettable

By Brian Dillon

May 13, 2021 at 4:20pm

Are you ready for the ultimate Achill Island adventure? We are back with another class competition for you guys. 

Over the past couple of weeks, you may have seen us running some pretty lit competitions. From coastal adventures to sleeping under the stars, we have teamed up with Rockshore to give you guys the chance to win some amazing and unforgettable experiences. And we are back once again.

This time, we are giving four different winners the chance to get their hands on the ultimate coastal adventure in Mayo with Pure Magic and they'll even be able to bring a housemate along with them. Get your adventure on as you head to glorious Achill Island for two days of outdoor fun with Rockshore partners Pure Magic, one of Ireland’s best-kept secrets. Achill is perhaps one of the most naturally stunning spots in all of Ireland, and you may have the chance to explore the best of what it has to offer as you hop on your paddleboard to catch waves through one of the most scenic routes on the island.

Once the sun has set and you've had your fix of adrenaline, it will be time to head back to the Pure Magic Lodge for their famous island pizza with an ice-cold bottle of refreshing tasting Rockshore to enjoy with your housemate.

The lucky winners will be able to book their coastal staycation at a time that suits them, as soon as restrictions are lifted.

To be in with a chance of winning this epic adventure on Achill Island, simply enter your details in the form here.

Feeling inspired? Of course you are. Make sure to enter here and keep an eye out for another upcoming giveaway from Lovin and Rockshore. Best of luck, my friends.

To see full competition T&Cs, head here.

To kick start our favourite season and celebrate summer’s first long weekend, Rockshore is giving away a Bank of Holidays over the next 4 weeks, with 13 epic coastal adventures up from grabs with 13 winners. 

Prize can only be availed of and redeemed after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. 
You must be over the age of 18 to enter. Please do not forward this content to anyone under the legal drinking age. 
Please drink responsibly.

