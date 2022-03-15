WIN up to €2,500 in cash just by finding these limited edition Creme Eggs

All you have to do is find a winning Cadbury Creme Egg and NOT eat it...

If you're looking for a prize that combines amazing cash prizes with delicious chocolate, we've got some eggs-cellent news...

Cadbury have launched their How Do You Not Eat Yours Competition and they're giving you the chance to WIN up to €2,500 in cash.

As part of the competition, a limited number of half milk and half white chocolate Creme Eggs are hidden in stores across the country. Lucky fans who find them just need to resist the urge to eat their winning eggs to claim an incredible €100, €1,000 or €2,500 cash prize.

And, seeing as it might be difficult to hold back from eating your one-of-a-kind Creme Egg, Cadbury have enlisted some expert help.

They've teamed up with Irish designer Aoife McNamara to create three incredible fashion pieces, all designed to help the wearer NOT eat their winning Cadbury Creme Egg.

Designed in Cadbury's signature gold, purple and crimson shades, the three limited-edition pieces include a top made with metal boning sleeves, a face covering or no grip thumbless mittens, all of which prevent the wearer from tucking into their winning Creme Egg.

And in keeping with Aoife McNamara's core mission, all of these pieces have been created with sustainability in mind and they're 100% Irish made, which is a nice added bonus too.

Cadbury are also giving you the chance to WIN one of Aoife McNamara's limited edition How Do You Not Eat Yours designs. Head over to their Instagram page HERE to be in with a chance of winning one of the three looks.

And if you're lucky enough to find one of these winning eggs in store, here's what you need to do to claim a prize:

Step 1: Unwrap a Creme Egg to see if you have a winning half-and-half egg.

Unwrap a Creme Egg to see if you have a winning half-and-half egg. Step 2: If you have a winning egg, resist the urge to take a bite.

If you have a winning egg, resist the urge to take a bite. Step 3: Call the phone number (during office hours only) that is printed on the ticket under the foil to find out how to claim your prize. Keep this ticket as we will require it to validate your claim.

Call the phone number (during office hours only) that is printed on the ticket under the foil to find out how to claim your prize. Keep this ticket as we will require it to validate your claim. Step 4: When you call, you will be asked to answer a series of verification questions including the unique code on the ticket, the retailer it was purchased from, plus the date and location of purchase.

And just like that, you could be taking home an amazing cash prize - all you need to do NOT eat your winning Cadbury Creme Egg.

For more information, join in the conversation on Instagram @CadburyIreland.