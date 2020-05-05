WIN: We're giving away a Fajita Friday Hamper for the ultimate night in

Fancy a Fajita Friday Hamper so you can throw the ultimate night in? Well, we have that to give away.

Lovin Dublin and Old El Paso have teamed up to bring you Fajita Friday! Over the coming weeks, you'll see some familiar faces host their very own Fajita Fridays at home, giving you all the inspiration you need to do the same.

This coming Friday, May 8, Belle Azzure will be hosting her very own Fajita Friday on Lovin Dublin's Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E L L E A Z Z U R E (@belle_azzure) on Nov 19, 2019 at 12:06pm PST

Expect to see everything from piñatas, sombreros, margaritas and of course mouth-watering Old El Paso Fajitas.

Belle is known for sharing her love of food, wellness and other lifestyle trends. And we are buzzing to see how her Fajita Friday turns out because she will be making Gluten-Free Chicken Fajitas with corn, avocado and coriander salsa!

If you don't want to opt for the gluten-free option, then you can use the standard Old El Paso™ Original Smoky BBQ Fajita Dinner Kit.

Cooked in just 20 minutes, Belle will be using the following ingredients:

1 Gluten-Free Smoky BBQ Fajita Kit

500g chicken fillets

1 red pepper

1 green pepper

1 onion

1 can of corn

1 avocado

3 spring onions

1/2 lime

coriander

Green chilli (optional)

And these are the steps that are involved:

Step 1: Cut chicken, onion and peppers into strips.

Step 2: Heat a bit of oil in a frying pan and sizzle the chicken over medium/high heat until cooked through. Add the onion and peppers and sizzle for a further 5-10 minutes. Add the Gluten-Free Seasoning Mix and sizzle until the chicken is brown and the veggies crunchy.

Step 3: Peel the avocado and cut it into cubes.

Step 4: In a mixing bowl, add the avocado, corn and the juice of half a lime. Chop the spring onions, coriander and chilli. Add the spring onions, coriander and chilli.

Step 5: Heat the tortillas in the microwave for 35 seconds on full power (800 watts) OR place on a pan and toast on each side for five seconds.

Step 6: Serve the chicken and peppers, the tortillas, the corn salsa and tomato salsa on the table for everyone to make their own!

Make your own salsa to spice things up. Slice a tomato into dices, sizzle coriander and cut an onion. In a mixing bowl, add the salsa, tomato cubes, onion, coriander and lime juice. For extra spice, add chilli peppers.

Fancy winning a delicious Fajita Friday for yourself?

We have a hamper with everything you need to give away. The lucky winner will receive Sombreros, Fiesta-themed decor, stuffed Pinatas, the ingredients for homemade Mason Jar Margaritas (Tequila, lime and salt) and an Old El Paso fajita kit.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of experiencing the ultimate Fajita Friday courtesy of Lovin Dublin and Old El Paso is fill out the form below. Note: hamper can only be delivered to a Dublin home.