WIN: We're giving away a month supply of the brand new non-alcoholic lager So.Beer

By Brian Dillon

October 1, 2020 at 8:59pm

Sponsored

It's giveaway time, folks. We are giving away a month's supply of So.Beer, the brand new immune-supporting, non-alcoholic lager brought to us by Kildare drinks start-up The Naked Collective.

Made with Plants, Vitamins, Water (that’s it!), So.Beer is low sugar, low calorie, vegan friendly, isotonic and if that wasn’t enough, is clinically proven to improve your immune health.

How did The Naked Collective come up with this wonderful solution, you ask? So.Beer is fuelled by The Naked Collective’s SuperLiquid and ImmunoBoost technology with their exclusive blend of beta-glucan, complex B vitamins and polyphenols. But don’t fret, So.Beer also has that super refreshing lager taste so there is no compromise on taste, on health or tomorrow.

So.Beer comes in two flavours: refreshing light lager and grapefruit citrus flavours, both of which you would get your hands on if you were the lucky winner of this gorgeous prize.

As well as health and taste, The Naked Collective has also made sure to bring in sustainability as the cans are 100% recyclable. So.Beer is also a carbon-neutral creation!

Make sure to keep an eye out in your local retailer as these cans have already started to hit Irish shelves. Additionally, they are also available on The Naked Collective's website which you can check out here.

To find out more about Mude, their brand new range of five functional drinks including Chill, Sleep, Play, Work and ImmunoBoost, you can head here.

We are buzzing to try everything they are offering right now.

And don't forget to enter our stunning competition by filling in your details below. Best of luck!

